Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announces women’s class of ‘17

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 11 inductees for the 2017 women’s class, to be honored April 29.

In addition to the individual contributors announced, the 1987 undefeated Noblesville state championship team will go in as a team inductee. Krissi Davis, who led the Millers that season, is among the individual honorees. Davis was a 1,000-point scorer for Noblesville and won four sectional titles during her high school career. She went on to play at Notre Dame where she was twice named team MVP.

Locals Nikki (Anderson) Cerbone of Center Grove (1987) and Beth (Davis) Fagan of Greenfield-Central (1988) were also honored.

Cerbone, Center Grove’s all-time leading scorer, set the Johnson County scoring record with 1,347 points before a four-year career at Butler.

In addition to her exploits in basketball, Fagan was all-state in volleyball and softball. A 1988 Indiana All-Star, she set school records in points, rebounds and assists before an injury-shortened career at Wake Forest.