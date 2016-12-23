Indiana High School Athletes of the Week (Dec. 11-17)

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Calibri}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Calibri; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; color: #465560}p.p5 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; color: #465560; min-height: 13.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font: 10.0px Cambria; font-kerning: none}span.s3 {font: 12.0px Cambria; font-kerning: none}span.s4 {font: 12.0px Calibri; font-kerning: none; color: #000000}

IndyStar is recognizing the Indiana high school athletes of the week presented by Defenders. These athletes were chosen for the week ending Dec. 17:

Girls Swimming



Jess and Sandy Halsmer, Broad Ripple

There must be something in the water for the Halsmer family.

Sandy Fenstermaker went to Broad Ripple High School and swam. Her daughters swam. Her granddaughters, Jess and Sandy Halsmer, sisters at Broad Ripple, swim. Their coach? Their grandmother.

Fenstermaker has coached the swim team at Broad Ripple since 2002. Before that, she coached at Brebeuf for 23 years. And she’s pretty good at it, too. Just see what her granddaughters are doing.

Jess and Sandy both set records in the city tournament this past week. Jess, a senior who already holds the city record in the 100 backstroke, set the city record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00:65 (breaking the record set in 2013). Sandy, a sophomore, set a new city record in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 25:21 (breaking the record set in 2005). Jessica also won the 100 backstroke, Sandy the 100 freestyle.

But Fenstermaker won’t take too much of the credit. She credits Therese Love, the head swim coach of the Riviera Swim Team in Indianapolis. Love celebrated her 40th anniversary at the club in 2015.

“She’s really directly responsible for these two girls,” Fenstermaker said. “Her peer group counts her as one of the best technical coaches in the state. She takes kids and makes them some of the best swimmers in the state.”

The Halsmer sisters didn’t have much of a choice when it came to whether or not they would swim. They got put in the water when they were young and haven’t come out since.

“Mom had a rule that we couldn’t give it up until we were 10 or so,” Jess said. “Once so many people have committed to you, it’s hard to give it up.”

Sandy said she was surprised she and Jess were able to do so well in the city tournament, considering they are in the middle of one of the more grueling workout periods of the season. But she did say “it was a goal.”

“The competition is higher at those meets,” she said. “All our friends were there and we were all in the same boat.”

Jess will swim at Franklin College next year. Fenstermaker said the two sisters help each other in the pool.

“Jess is a little more laid back, Sandy is more of a hard-charger,” Fenstermaker said. “Jess is a nurturer and Sandy really looks up to her. There’s not the kind of competition there might be between other siblings. Jess is the leader and Sandy relies a lot on her.”

Boys Swimming and Diving



Aiden Werner, Pike

Werner won the 2016 Marion County Diving Tournament for the second time with a personal best score of 487.40. He was five points away from breaking the all-time County record of 492.19. He is undefeated this season.

Boys Basketball



Jack Nunge, Castle

Nunge scored 90 points in three wins this past week. He scored 28 and had 8 rebounds against Evansville Central, had 26 points and 12 rebounds against Evansville Reitz and had 36 and 12 against Ensworth (Tenn.).

The Iowa commit is averaging a double-double (27 points and 11 rebounds) through seven games.

Girls Basketball



Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove

Hardin had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks against Martinsville this past Tuesday, and had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks against Pike this past Saturday. She had four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans knock off the No. 6 Red Devils.

Wrestling



Tyler Bowling, Tech

Bowling took first place in the city tournament and won the Outstanding Wrestler Award.

