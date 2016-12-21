Menu
Jeff struggles in second half, falls to Carmel

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville High School girls basketball team is so close.

Jeffersonville head coach Mike Warren guides his team in the locker room before taking on New Albany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at New Albany High School in New Albany, In.

The Red Devils played toe-to-toe with third-ranked Carmel for more than a half but then couldn’t locate the basket in a 37-28 loss Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.

Jeff (8-5) led 25-21 after Jaelyn Lee hit an eight-footer with 3:45 left in the third quarter. But the host’s offense failed to find the bottom of the net as the Red Devils scored just one single point over the next 9:54 as the Greyhounds (11-2) took control.

“This is our team,” Jeff coach Mike Warren said. “We’re not building for the future. We’re not waiting until next year. This is a team that’s good enough to play with anybody in the state. These are ready. We’re really, really close.”

The Red Devils got off to a rocky start, hitting just 2 of 12 shots in the first quarter. Jeff’s start certainly didn’t resemble the 29-0 opening at Corydon last week. Jeff’s fortunes quickly turned around in the second quarter. With the Red Devils trailing Carmel 18-9, they finished the last six minutes of the first half with an eye-popping 13-1 run.

At the half, Jeff led 22-19. The Red Devils’ Chelsea Gibson, a 6-1 sophomore, came off the bench to ignite the rally, scoring seven points. Jhala Henry hit a couple of open 3-pointers in the second quarter.

But in the second half, Jeff committed 11 turnovers.

“When you play low-possession basketball, you can’t afford to turn it over that many times,” Warren said.

“They’re an outstanding defensive team,” Warren said of Carmel. “We didn’t do a very good job of attacking their various zones. We settled. We made some bad passes.”

CARMEL 37, JEFFERSONVILLE 28 

CARMEL (11-2)

Olivia Christy 2p; Blake Smith 12p Tomi Taiwo 14p; Jasmine McWilliams 2p Reagan Hune 4p; Mackenzie Wood 3

JEFF (8-5) 

Jasmine Lilly 5p;  Jacinta Gibson 2p; Jhala Henry 7; Jaelyn Lee  5p; Nan Garcia 4p; Chelsea Gibson 7p

Jeffersonville head coach Mike Warren shares a teaching moment with Jasmine Lilly (5) during the Girls Basketball game between Floyd Central and Jeffersonville at Jeffersonville high school. Photo by Adam Creech/Special to The Courier-Journal

