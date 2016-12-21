Jeff struggles in second half, falls to Carmel

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville High School girls basketball team is so close.

The Red Devils played toe-to-toe with third-ranked Carmel for more than a half but then couldn’t locate the basket in a 37-28 loss Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.

Jeff (8-5) led 25-21 after Jaelyn Lee hit an eight-footer with 3:45 left in the third quarter. But the host’s offense failed to find the bottom of the net as the Red Devils scored just one single point over the next 9:54 as the Greyhounds (11-2) took control.

“This is our team,” Jeff coach Mike Warren said. “We’re not building for the future. We’re not waiting until next year. This is a team that’s good enough to play with anybody in the state. These are ready. We’re really, really close.”

The Red Devils got off to a rocky start, hitting just 2 of 12 shots in the first quarter. Jeff’s start certainly didn’t resemble the 29-0 opening at Corydon last week. Jeff’s fortunes quickly turned around in the second quarter. With the Red Devils trailing Carmel 18-9, they finished the last six minutes of the first half with an eye-popping 13-1 run.

At the half, Jeff led 22-19. The Red Devils’ Chelsea Gibson, a 6-1 sophomore, came off the bench to ignite the rally, scoring seven points. Jhala Henry hit a couple of open 3-pointers in the second quarter.

But in the second half, Jeff committed 11 turnovers.

“When you play low-possession basketball, you can’t afford to turn it over that many times,” Warren said.

“They’re an outstanding defensive team,” Warren said of Carmel. “We didn’t do a very good job of attacking their various zones. We settled. We made some bad passes.”

CARMEL 37, JEFFERSONVILLE 28

CARMEL (11-2)

Olivia Christy 2p; Blake Smith 12p Tomi Taiwo 14p; Jasmine McWilliams 2p Reagan Hune 4p; Mackenzie Wood 3

JEFF (8-5)

Jasmine Lilly 5p; Jacinta Gibson 2p; Jhala Henry 7; Jaelyn Lee 5p; Nan Garcia 4p; Chelsea Gibson 7p