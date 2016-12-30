John Bachman Sr. out as Calvary head football coach

After six seasons and two state championships, Calvary Baptist Academy has parted ways with head football coach John Bachman Sr.

Bachman led the Cavaliers to a pair of state titles (2013, 14) and posted a 58-19 record with the green and gold. He is 95-25 in nine seasons as a head coach.

“We have very good football coaches and a very successful program, but our compensation packages are top heavy. It has resulted in the program spending more than it should for several years,” Calvary superintendent Chad McDowell told The Times. “Unfortunately, it makes it necessary to reduce the compensation and combine some positions. The moves we are making will afford us the opportunity to maintain a high-quality coaching staff but operate within our means.

“Obviously these guys can coach. It is not about that. We have to have our compensation more like a high school than a small college.”

The Cavaliers have a wealth of head-coaching experience on staff, including Ronnie Alexander and Rodney Guin.

“I am grateful for the relationships and memories at Calvary,” Bachman told The Times. “The opportunity to build champions, on and off the field, has been gratifying.

“I look forward to the new chapter God has for me and my family. We wish Calvary continued success as it pursues a new direction.”

Bachman also won a state championship with Evangel in 2009.

We are thankful for coach Bachman’s six years of service and the success we experienced under his leadership,” McDowell said. “We wish Coach Bachman and his family future successes in whatever doors the Lord opens for him.”

