We rarely post a series of tweets this long but we again make an exception for former NBA star and coach. Lucas hit on the topic of how parents need to do their research to prevent youth players from being used by the system.

This is a topic that Lucas touches on frequently on Twitter, and one we’ve referenced before. Click the link; it’s worth a read.

When searching for a team, you have to know The Who's and Wants:

Who You are. Who They are.

What YOU want. What THEY want. Does it work? — JOHN LUCAS ENT. (@JLEnterprises) December 21, 2016

As a coach, are you ok with leading your players into a situation that's great for you, but could ultimately create issues for your players? — JOHN LUCAS ENT. (@JLEnterprises) December 21, 2016

Protecting our youth/players from being used by the system and others should be our primary focus, while enhancing their individual talents. — JOHN LUCAS ENT. (@JLEnterprises) December 21, 2016

Parents usually trust coaches and trainers based upon their conversations. But, how many times has a conversation found to be a lie? — JOHN LUCAS ENT. (@JLEnterprises) December 21, 2016