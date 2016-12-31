John Wall Holiday Invitational: Cary (NC) guard Donte Tatum’s 30-point outing earns him a pair of Yeezys

RALEIGH, N.C. – Cary’s (Cary, N.C.) Donte Tatum had a little extra motivation headed into Friday’s matchup against University School (Davie, Fla.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

The 6-foot-1 point guard made a deal with his cousin Quandrae Dixon that if he dropped 30 points Dixon would get Tatum a pair of the Yeezys, Kanye West’s ultra-exclusive adidas sneaker which released last month.

If I get 30 tomorrow I get yeezys 🤔 — Donte Tatum (@Messiah_24) December 30, 2016

“When he told me that, I knew I was gonna get those shoes,” said Tatum, who averages 20 points per game. “Coming into the game, I wanted to get the win first of course.”

Tatum fell short on the win, falling to Sharks 71-69 in overtime, but he pumped in exactly 30 points to earn one heck of a consolation prize.

“If he would’ve scored 29 he wouldn’t have got those shoes,” Dixon said. “He didn’t get the win, but he earned the shoes. I’m bringing them to him on Monday.”

Still, Tatum was clear that his fresh new kicks didn’t replace the win, they only offered much-needed comfort.

“Nothing can replace a win because I’m a competitor,” Tatum said. “I don’t really care about that 30, I just wanted the win. But, hey, if I can look down and see the Yeezys… That helps!”

