John Wall Holiday Invitational: Duke signee Mikayla Boykin is back and more dominant than ever

RALEIGH, N.C. – It’s not that she’s dwelling on what could’ve been or trying to make up for lost time, but Clinton (Clinton, N.C.) point guard Mikayla Boykin is on a mission to remind the country why she was once arguably the No. 1 girls basketball player in the 2017 class.

“I feel like people are sleeping on me,” Boykin said. “I think it’s time to wake them up.”

It would take a pretty imaginative naysayer to find flaws in a player that’s averaging 41 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and six assists a game.

Boykin, a Duke signee, posted 33 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead the Dark Horses to a 72-63 win over Ravenscroft (Raleigh, N.C.) Wednesday at the John Wall holiday Invitational.

“I feel like I was on my way to being where I want to be, which is right in the conversation for the top player in my class,” Boykin said. “Then the injuries came and people started to doubt that I could get back to where I was.”

In the past three years, Boykin has undergone two surgeries to repair a torn ACL in her left knee. She returned for just one month after the first tear before tearing it again.

Before the injury, Boykin was ranked No. 1 among point guards and No. 3 overall in the ESPN 100. Currently, she checks in at No. 20.

“I basically didn’t play for the last two years,” Boykin said. “I’ve been working really hard, and I want to show people how hard I’ve been working. I’m just on a mission. I’ve got goals.”

Chief among those is winning a state title and being named to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

“I feel like the best way to do that is to grow all around as a player,” Boykin said. “I am getting ready for next year at Duke too. I’m trying to grow as a leader and as a point guard, just getting my teammates involved more and making them better. I already know that I can score.”

In case there was any doubt about her last claim, refer to her Dec. 19 matchup against Triton (Erwin, N.C.).

Boykin set the NCHSAA girls basketball record for points in a single game when she dropped 62 in the 104-53 win. The previous record was 61 points set by Shea Ralph in a 1996.

“I had it going a little bit that game,” Boykin said with a laugh. “It was a fun game. Just having been away so long it’s great to have this kind of start, but I can do a lot better.”

Yes, better than the mind-boggling averages she’s already posting.

If those numbers impressed you, prepare for the ultimate jaw drop: Boykin isn’t even playing at 100 percent.

“I’d say I’m about 80 percent right now,” Boykin said. “Mostly, it’s agility right now. It affects my defense and things like that. It’s frustrating at times, but I’m still happy to even have the chance to be back out here doing what I love to do.”

