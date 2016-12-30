John Wall Holiday Invitational: Millbrook’s (N.C.) Patrick Dorsey honors late father with career shooting night

RALEIGH, N.C. – In early October, before he began his senior season, Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.) shooting guard Patrick Dorsey lost his father, Alan Dorsey, and, initially, Patrick wasn’t sure how that would affect him on the court.

“He taught me everything that I know about basketball,” Dorsey said. “I mean everything. He played at James Madison and he worked with me on everything. It’s been tough.”

To honor his father, Dorsey changed his jersey number from 14 to 21, the number his dad wore.

“It’s just something that I wanted to do to honor him,” Dorsey said. “Now before games I just kinda think about what he’d always tell me. He would always say to play hard on defense and he loved my shot.”

Playing for this man every time I step on the court. I know he is watching from above…🙏🏻🙌🏼 #21 pic.twitter.com/JhptEKipwf — Patrick Dorsey👽🖖🏼 (@P_Dorsey14) December 25, 2016

Dorsey celebrated his 18th birthday by putting on a shooting clinic that Alan would’ve undoubtedly been proud of, draining seven threes and scoring 23 points to lead the Wildcats past Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.) Thursday night at John Wall Holiday Invitational.

Dorsey’s seven threes set a career high and was the most by any player at this year’s tournament thus far.

“He definitely would’ve loved to have seen this,” Dorsey said of his father. “I’ve made six threes a couple of times, but I’ve never been able to make that seventh. It’s crazy that I ended up doing it on my birthday. My dad was a shooter too; I don’t know if he ever had seven threes, but I’ll bet he did. I got it all form him.”

