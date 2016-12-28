Just by including South Florida in his top-5, Marvin Wilson may be a game-changer for Charlie Strong's Bulls

Top 5 🔥 I'll be announcing my commitment on National Signing Day pic.twitter.com/90DRiRtr35 — HOLLYWOOD MARV🎥 (@RDMW6) December 27, 2016

In case you missed it, top defensive lineman and No. 3 overall prospect Marvin Wilson announced his top-5 schools on Twitter after arriving at the Under Armour All-American Game, and onlookers were stunned to see South Florida in the mix. That’s not only because the Bulls usurped Texas and Texas A&M — long considered serious contenders for Wilson’s signature — but also because Wilson hadn’t seemed to even notice South Florida until he announced his final contenders.

Of course, there’s a good reason for that: Wilson and new South Florida coach Charlie Strong developed a close relationship across the months in which Strong recruited Wilson. The pair apparently remained close after Strong was dispatched from Austin at the conclusion of a third-straight losing season, and resurrected their communications once Strong accepted his new position in Tampa.

The question now is whether Wilson is serious about the Bulls, or if their inclusion is essentially an elaborate throw-in as a closing thank you to Strong for his efforts with Texas. If the latter, Wilson’s simple inclusion of South Florida may be enough to help jump start the final stages of the school’s recruiting class.

As a reminder, here’s what Wilson said about putting South Florida among his final five schools:

“He’s somebody who got to know me as a guy throughout the process and that spoke volumes,” Wilson said. “Now that he’s at USF, I want to take that into consideration.”

And if it’s the former? Then Wilson can have an even greater impact on Strong’s future in Florida. In a twist of irony, one need look only to the man who replaced Strong at Texas, Tom Herman, to see the impact that can come from a single great defensive recruit. In the class of 2016, Herman brought top five-star defensive tackle Ed Oliver to Houston, where the freshman blossomed into an All-American in his first season on the field.

There’s little doubt the same could come to Wilson in Tampa under Strong’s tutelage, if that’s where he heads. It may still feel like a huge long shot, but program-changing moments often are.