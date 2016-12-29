Katie Helgason hits winning shot for Greenfield-Central

NEW CASTLE — Sixteen games into the season, Doug Laker isn’t looking at the same Greenfield-Central team he saw when the season started. As far as Laker is concerned, Thursday afternoon’s 48-46 win over Plainfield was only their sixth game.

That might sound like typical coach-speak coming from the coach whose team has won five of its last six games, but the wins aren’t behind Laker’s reasoning.

The reason is Katie Helgason, the 5-7 senior guard who missed the first 10 games of the season recovering from a Sept. 1 knee surgery. The same senior who, despite not playing anywhere close to her best against the Quakers (12-4), wrestled for her own rebound after missing her second free throw in the closing seconds and threw up a game-winning layup to push the Cougars into the championship game of the Girls’ City Securities Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle Fieldhouse.

“I almost cry every time put her in because I’m afraid of her getting hurt,” Laker said after the game, choking up as he spoke. “I’ll be honest with you, she’s one of my all-time favorites. It’s tough seeing that because she’s only at 60 percent, but she’s giving everything she has because it’s important to her.”

And fitting, too, that she was the one to put in the final shot. Laker said she worked even harder to make sure she was ready for the Hall of Fame tournament, but her sixth game back wasn’t all it was cracked up to be — and it was frustrating her.

“I go, ‘Katie, bottom line is you had a big play at the end, a good stop at the end,’” Laker said. “And I’m just happy for her.”

As a whole, Laker thought the Cougars played “absolutely horrible” on defense, allowing the Quakers to put up 28 shots in the first half and 47 shots total. In the first half especially, the Cougars struggled to match up and allowed a whopping 12 points off turnovers — of 25 points total — through the first 16 minutes.

But that’s when the glue of the team, Iowa State commit and Indiana Miss Basketball contender Madison Wise, managed to hoist the team on her shoulders and single-handedly gave the Cougars one of their largest leads of the game, scoring the first nine points out of the halftime locker.

Wise, a 6-1 senior, finished with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting and hauled in 12 defensive rebounds. She also recorded two blocks and nabbed two steals that led to points in transition.

“We didn’t get back in transition very well in the first half,” Plainfield coach Curt Benge said. “I think that was the difference. It lets Madison get in the open floor. She’s a nightmare to guard when you have five people back, let alone when you only have one.”

A defensive mishap with about 30 seconds to go left Quakers forward Indira Peters — who finished with a team-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting — wide open at the top of the key for a go-ahead 3-pointer that looked like it might seal the game.

But exactly when the Cougars needed her, Helgason showed the Quakers she was more than the stats might indicate with a confidence-building finish.

“Having Katie back changes our whole game, but like (Laker) said, we’re trying to get back our rhythm,” Wise said. “We knew none of us played our best game, but we just kept battling through it.”

GREENFIELD-CENTRAL 48, PLAINFIELD 46

Greenfield-Central — Katie Helgason 1-2 1-3 3, Madison Wise 10-14 2-5 23, Hannah Farrell 1-2 2-3 4, Katie Real 4-5 0-1 8, Brittany Wheeler 1-2 1-2 3, Krystin Bond 0-1 0-0 0, Morganee Denny 2-3 2-2 7.

Plainfield — Indira Peters 7-12 1-3 16, Kayla Casteel 3-12 47 11, Kaiah Kaberkorn 3-5 0-0 6, Delaney Kendall 1-8, 2-2 5, Samantha Olinger 1-7, 3-6 5, Sarah O’Day 1-1 0-0 3, Hayley Spaulding 0-2 0-0 0.

