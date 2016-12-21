Kaufman, Kautsky, Martin pace Journal boys soccer all-stars

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Kaufman

School: Spackenkill

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: As the Spartans’ leader, Kaufman scored 17 goals and added 16 assists. But, his impact on Spackenkill’s run to the Section 9 Class B final ran deeper than statistics. In a sectional semifinal victory over rival Rhinebeck, Kaufman stepped between the pipes for the penalty-kick overtime round and made a key, diving save. Plus, he scored a goal of his own and the Spartans won the round 4-3. He went on to score the team’s lone goal in a 2-1 finals loss to Fallsburg. He was named an all-Section 9 player, and was selected for the Section 9 exceptional seniors game.

READ: Pawling’s Smith leads Journal’s volleyball all-stars

READ: Marlboro’s Emma Messenger tops on girls tennis court

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Will Kautsky

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Position: Defender

Vital stats: A speedy athlete who is quick to the ball, Kautsky was named an All-Conference I League A player and All-Section 1 player. The heart of a defense that helped Arlington reach the Section 1 Class AA final, Kautsky helped the Admirals shut out such teams as New Rochelle and John Jay through the course of the season, as well as Ossining in the sectional semifinals. Coach Craig Sanborn said he helped the younger players and “had the ability to win the flighted ball on a constant basis.”

READ: Ryan, Abalos among Journal’s offensive football stars

READ: Valerius, DiMarco stood strong as top defensive football players

GOALIE OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Martin

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: One of the Admirals’ captains, Martin was named an All-Conference I League A and All-Section 1 player. Of Arlington’s 13 wins, nine were shutouts, including its 1-0 win over Ossining in the sectional semifinals, a 0-0 win on penalty kicks over Horace Greeley in the quarterfinals (in which he also scored one of the penalty kicks), and a 3-0 victory against White Plains in the opening round.

FIRST TEAM

Alex Censi

School: Millbrook

Grade: 12

Position: Forward

Vital stats: Described by coach Kyle Shoemaker as “fast and strong,” Censi scored 25 goals and gave out seven assists. Censi helped lead Millbrook to the Section 9 Class C final.

Mike Ciardullo

School: John Jay

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: Ciardullo scored six goals and handed out eight assists. His penalty kick against White Plains late in the second half of a September game gave his team one of its six wins.

Quinn Graziano

School: Rhinebeck

Grade: 11

Position: Forward

Vital stats: A speedster and scorer, Graziano was the Hawks’ leader with 20 goals and 12 assists. Rhinebeck reached the Mid-Hudson Athletic League finals and the Section 9 Class B semifinals.

Ethan Hart

School: Franklin D. Roosevelt

Grade: 12

Position: Forward

Vital stats: After missing the first four games of the season with a hip injury, Hart rebounded to score 15 goals and hand out four assists in 10 games.

Travis Klipp

School: Spackenkill

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: Klipp scored 12 goals, which was second-most among the Spartans. He added eight assists en route to an appearance in the Section 9 exceptional seniors game.

Zeke Kopilak

School: Millbrook

Grade: 12

Position: Defender

Vital stats: A balanced player with finesse, Kopilak scored nine goals with eight assists, helping lead the Blazers to the Section 9 Class C finals.

Devin Lambe

School: Beacon

Grade: 10

Position: Forward

Vital stats: Lambe led the Bulldogs with 15 goals and added six assists. Through his first two seasons, Lambe has scored 27 goals — the most among any player on the team over that span.

Peter Petrillo

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Position: Forward

Vital stats: Petrillo scored eight goals and made six assists for an Arlington team that won Section 1 Conference I League A and reached the Class AA sectional final.

Mason Sanborn

School: Roy C. Ketcham

Grade: 11

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: Sanborn scored four goals and added four assists on a Ketcham team that went 11-6. Two of his goals came against rival John Jay in a Conference 1 League A game.

Colin Sullivan

School: Red Hook

Grade: 11

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: A captain for the Raiders and described by coach Steve Sutton as “the team’s engine,” Sullivan scored six goals and was a key distributor with 13 assists.

Dan Veliz

School: Roy C. Ketcham

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: One of Ketcham’s offensive weapons and the Section 1 Conference I League A Most Valuable Player, Veliz scored 10 goals and had eight assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Arlington: Tristan Battistoni

Arlington B: Enrique Antonio Lopez, Garrett Zach

Beacon: Kyle Davis, Matt Wyant

Dover: Steve Caione, Jamal Williams

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Ryan Diehl, Brandon Gracias, Bryan Steigerwald

Haldane: Blaine Fitzgerald, Michael Harmancin, Devin Heanue, Seth Warren

Highland: Dylan Warren

Marlboro: Jawad Haidaoui, Dominick Pendino

Millbrook: Zeke Kopilak

New Paltz: Otto Richards

Our Lady of Lourdes: Brady Hildebrand

Pawling: Ben Muro, Nick Merendino

Pine Plains: Omar Santiago, Lion Vega

Poughkeepsie: Cristobal Santiago

Red Hook: Jeff Kiluba, Colin Sullivan

Roy C. Ketcham: Ulises Lopez

Rhinebeck: Ethan Viator

Spackenkill: Kenny Brahms

Webutuck: Seth Finley, Thomas Stephanopoulos

COACH OF THE YEAR

Manny Blanco

School: Spackenkill

Vital stats: Under Blanco’s watch, the Spartans went 15-3 this season and reached the Section 9 Class B final, losing to Fallsburg.