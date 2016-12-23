Kaukauna Ghosts pull away from Lightning

KAUKAUNA – Coach Mike Schalow credited a better defensive effort in the second half for the Kaukauna Ghosts’ 101-76 victory Thursday over Appleton North in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

The Ghosts scored 53 points in the second half and shot 18-for-34 on 3-point shots in the game to pull away.

“In the second half, I thought we did a great job in our halfcourt defense,” Schalow said. “That’s where it really started. We created some offense from the defense and we got some good flow. Guys hit shots, too. That always helps.”

Eric Carl made eight 3-pointers and led Kaukauna with 28 points. Jordan McCabe added 22 points.

Carl Valk led Appleton North with 20 points.

Appleton North … …44 32 — 76 Kaukauna … …48 53 — 101

Appleton North: Valk 20, Hiltunen 11, Squier 8, Koleske 3, Gasick 2, Van Ekeren 2, Crowley 5, Blom 10, Saunders 2, Van Handel 13. Totals 27 16-21 76. Three-pointers: Valk, Hiltunen 3, Blom 2. Fouls: 17.

Kaukauna: Carl 28, Jedwabny 3, Judd 2, McCabe 22, McDaniel 14, Vosters 4, Ferris 6, Ebben 2, Kurey 13, Eiting 7. Totals 34 15-18 101. Three-pointers: Carl 8, Jedwabny, McCabe 5, McDaniel, Ferris 2, Kurey. Fouls: 16.

Neenah 63, Oshkosh West 60

At Neenah, Josh Mericle converted a steal into a lay-up and free throw with four seconds left in overtime to lead the Rockets.

Mericle finished with 18 points, while Jordan Mascal added 14 points.

Oshkosh West … …22 30 8 — 60 Neenah … …16 36 11 — 63

Oshkosh West: Kohl 14, Lancaste 5, Ambroso 4, Abraham 18, Haasl 6, Kroll 13. Totals 21 11-14 60. Three-pointers: Kohl 3, Lancaste, Abraham, Kroll 2. Fouls: 23.

Neenah: Mericle 18, Dehn 6, Borchers 5, Pavletich 3, Morrow 2, Mascal 14, Sims 7, Bartman 3, Lenhart 5. Totals 21 17-24 63. Three-pointers: Mericle 2, Borchers, Sims. Fouls: 18.

Nonconference

Xavier 97, Fox Valley Lutheran 75

At Appleton, Xavier had five players score in double figures, led by Hunter Plamann with 25 points, in the victory.

Nate DeYoung added 20 points, while Henry Egan had 19 for Xavier (6-0).

Jared Kraftzenk scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 32 for FVL, including seven 3-pointers.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …39 36 — 75 Xavier … …53 44 — 97

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 2, Rodencal 10, Doyen 4, Olson 7, Kraftzenk 32, Garriga 2, Uitenbroek 18. Totals 25 16-24 75. Three-pointers: Kraftzenk 7, Olson, Rodencal. Fouls: 20.

Xavier: Egan 19, Plamann 25, S. Ferris 12, Christensen 3, Teerlinck 2, DeYoung 20, Otto 5, Schlicht 11. Totals 33 21-28 97. Three-pointers: Plamann 3, Egan 3, Ferris, DeYoung, Otto, Schlicht. Fouls: 22.

New London 70, Freedom 62

At Freedom, New London jumped out to a 17-5 lead to open the game and shot 52 percent from the field in the game for the win.

Kyle Wolf had 21 points and Will Wohlt added 16 for New London.

Charlie Jadin led Freedom with 16 points.

New London … …36 34 — 70 Freedom … …33 29 — 62

New London: Winkler 11, Locy 7, Wolf 21, Kurth 10, Stroesenreuther 3, Oberstadt 2, Wohlt 16. Totals 24 18-30 70. Three-pointers: Wolf 4. Fouls: 15.

Freedom: Heenan 7, Balthazor 7, Green 11, Brickner 10, Jadin 16, Baumgart 7, Pingel 4. Totals 26 5-9 62. Three-pointers: Jadin 2, Green 2, Balthazor. Fouls: 25.

Kimberly 65, Bay Port 57

At Kimberly, Danny Vanden Boom scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Papermakers.

Will Chevalier added 18 points and Drew Johnson had 12 for Kimberly.

Bay Port … …13 44 — 57 Kimberly … …24 41 — 65

Bay Port: Tinch 8, Stelzer 9, Stratman 4, Frieder 16, Nolle 20. Totals 22 7-13 57. Three-pointers: Nolle 4, Frieder 2. Fouls: 17.

Kimberly: Chevalier 18, Rosner 5, T. Johnson 2, Vanden Boom 22, D. Johnson 12, DeValk 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 4. Totals 21 21-27 65. Three-pointers: Rosner, D. Johnson. Fouls: 15.

Fond du Lac 74, Menasha 48

At Fox Crossing, the Cardinals outscored the Bluejays 43-20 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Nate Johnson paced Menasha with 13 points.

Fond du Lac … …43 31 — 74 Menasha … …20 28 — 48

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 13, Jorgensen 13, Cole 5, Fredrickson 4, Head 14, Loewe 15, Winterfeldt 1, Krzanowski 9. Totals 29 10-16 74. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Jorgensen 3, Cole, Loewe. Fouls: 13.

Menasha: Dewhurst 7, Everson 7, Gordon 3, Hahn 9, Berman 5, L. Romnek 2, B. Romnek 2, Johnson 13. Totals 21 4-11 48. Three-pointers: Gordon, Hahn. Fouls: 10.

Big East

St. Mary Catholic 52, Mishicot 36

At Mishicot, Grant Boyson scored 19 points to lead the Zephyrs to the win.

Mitchell Fischer added 11 points for St. Mary Catholic

St. Mary Catholic… …24 28 — 52 Mishicot … …17 19 — 36

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 2, Lacey 3, Dejno 2, Jack 8, Nackers 7, Boyson 19, Fisher 11. Totals 20 9-13 52. Three-pointers: Nackers, Boyson 2. Fouls: 15.

Mishicot: Kuehn 8, Reinhart 10, Zipperer 8, Skwor 8, Bartz 2. Totals 13 4-4 36. Three-pointers: Kuehn 2, Reinhart 2, Skwor 2. Fouls: 17.

Hilbert 68, Sheboygan Christian 48

At Hilbert, Kody Krueger scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Wolves to the win.

Jack Halbach added 16 points for Hilbert, while Tristan Konen had 14.

The Wolves went 23-of-27 from the free throw line.

Sheboygan Christian … …22 26 — 48 Hilbert … …31 37 — 68

Sheboygan Christian: Stecker 3, Balint 3, Modahl 8, Wisse 13, Heinen 9, Vaness 12. Totals 16 12-25 48. Three-pointers: Balint, Wisse 2, Vaness. Fouls: 20.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 22, Konen 14, Kuhn 4, Karson Krueger 1, Gruett 2, Propson 3, Kyle Krueger 6, Halbach 16. Totals 18 23-27 68. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 5, Konen 2, Propson, Halbach. Fouls: 22.

Eastern Wisconsin

New Holstein 83, Brillion 51

At New Holstein, Tyler Suess had 18 points to lead Brillion, which was outscored 45-24 in the second half.

Brillion … …27 24 — 51 New Holstein … …38 45 — 83

Brillion: Jandrey 9, Q. Schwartz 5, Brouillard 4, D. Schwartz 3, Hanson 2, Suess 18, Mentzel 6, Bonick 4. Totals 18 13-21 51. Three-pointers: D. Schwartz, Jandrey. Fouls: 17.