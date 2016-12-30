Kaukauna Ghosts rout Whitnall

MEQUON – Jordan McCabe poured in 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Kaukauna to an 84-57 victory Thursday over Whitnall at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University.

Eric Carl added 13 points for the Ghosts, while Brad Vosters had 12.

“We really got focused playing with great intensity,” Kaukauna coach Mike Schalow said. “It started on the defensive end. We had good flow and good balance.”

Kaukauna (4-2) got off to a 17-2 run to start the game and led 47-17 at halftime.

“We wanted to come out and really make a statement,” Schalow said. “That is really where it started from and that triggered everything else.”

Whitnall … …17 40 — 57 Kaukauna … …47 37 — 84

Whitnall: Taylor 4, Herro 9, Kegel 8, Alexopoulos 4, Wilson 8, Bzdawka 2, Knapp 2, Barnes 2, Tilley 16, Wolff 2. Totals 25 5-9 57. Three-pointers: Wilson 2. Fouls: 8.

Kaukauna: Carl 13, Jedwabny 2, McCabe 26, McDaniel 8, Vosters 12, Ferris 2, Kurey 8, Eiting 10, Vande Wettering 3. Totals 33 8-9 84. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McCabe 6, Vande Wettering. Fouls: 12.

Little Chute 65, Roncalli 61

At Manitowoc, Noah Knudsen drilled a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining to give the Mustangs a 63-61 lead, then added two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Sawyer Huss led Little Chute (5-3) with 17 points, while Knudsen finished with 16. Devin Plate added 14 points and Cory Diedrick had 11.

Little Chute … …32 33 — 65 Roncalli … …25 36 — 61

Little Chute: Diedrick 11, Plate 14, Mara 5, Hietpas 2, Huss 17, Knudsen 16. Totals 23 11-23 65. Three-pointers: Diedrick, Plate 3, Knudsen 4. Fouls: 17.

Roncalli: Lambert 18, Koss 15, Wagner 2, Schneider 11, Vance 3, Johnsrud 4, Heinzen 2, Behringer 6. Totals 23 8-12 61. Three-pointers: Lambert 2, Koss 4, Behringer. Fouls: 25.

Xavier 60, Prairie du Chien 53

At Prairie du Chien, the Hawks trailed 45-35 in the second half but rallied to pull out the victory.

Henry Egan scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Xavier (8-0). Hunter Plamann also scored 13 for Xavier.

Prairie du Chien … …23 30 — 53 Xavier … …28 32 — 60

Prairie du Chien: Sagedahl 15, Teynor 2, Banasik 3, Lenzendorf 16, Dyer 4, Schwager 11, Davis 2. Totals 19 8-12 53. Three-pointers: Lenzendorf 4, Sagedahl 3. Fouls: 15.

Xavier: Egan 13, Plamann 13, Ferris 6, Christensen 6, DeYoung 6, Otto 6, Schlicht 10. Totals 20 9-13 60. Three-pointers: Plamann 2, Christensen 2, Otto 2, Schlicht 2, DeYoung, Egan, Ferris. Fouls: 17.

Menasha 49, St. Mary Catholic 35

At Menasha, Jacob Everson drilled five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Bluejays, who led 21-15 at halftime and slowly pulled away.

Jacob Nackers led St. Mary Catholic with 11 points.

St. Mary Catholic … …15 20 — 35 Menasha … …21 28 — 49

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 6, Jack 5, Solowicz 3, Nackers 11, Boyson 2, Romnek 2, Fischer 6. Totals 13 6-11 35. Three-pointers: Jack, Solowicz, Nackers. Fouls: 9.

Menasha: Dewhurst 3, Everson 25, Hahn 5, Berman 6, Johnson 10. Totals 20 3-6 49. Three-pointers: Everson 5, Hahn. Fouls: 12.

Loyal 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

At Auburndale, Jacob Hablewitz made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead the Indians, who trailed 43-17 at halftime.

Weyauwega-Fremont … …17 15 — 32 Loyal … …43 31 — 74

Weyauwega-Fremont: Magdanz 6, McClone 2, Baehman 3, Knecht 1, Hablewitz 13, Bosquez 7. Totals 11 5-9 32. Three-pointers: Hablewitz 3, Bosquez, Baehman. Fouls: 10.

Loyal: Bogdonovich 9, Froeba 3, Geiger 18, Radue 10, Q. Brussow 3, Genteman 6, C. Brussow 25. Totals 32 4-8 74. Three-pointers: Froeba, Geiger, Q. Brussow, C. Brussow 3. Fouls: 10.