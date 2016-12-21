Kimberly boys hold off Appleton East

KIMBERLY – Kimberly built a big halftime lead and cruised to a 53-40 victory Tuesday over Appleton East in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

The Papermakers drilled 10 3-pointers and led 31-16 at halftime in beating the Patriots.

Alec Rosner led Kimberly with 14 points. Will Chevalier added 12 and Danny Vanden Boom had 11.

Kaden Clark led Appleton East with 14 points, including 11 in the second half.

Appleton East … …16 24 — 40 Kimberly … …31 22 — 53

Appleton East: Brice 7, Hutter 1, Polfuss 5, Flores 4, Murphy-Pociask 1, Clark 14, Derfus 8. Totals 15 3-6 40. Three-pointers: Clark 4, Brice, Polfuss, Derfus. Fouls: 12.

Kimberly: Chevalier 12, Rosner 14, T. Johnson 3, Vanden Boom 11, Buchanan 3, D. Johnson 3, Thies 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 5. Totals 19 5-6 53. Three-pointers: Rosner 4, Vanden Boom 2, Chevalier, T. Johnson, Buchanan, D. Johnson. Fouls: 9.

Oshkosh West 72, Appleton North 60

At Appleton, the Wildcats outscored the Lightning 49-23 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Sam Crowley paced Appleton North with 16 points.

The Lightning (2-4, 0-3) outscored the Wildcats 37-23 in the second half and pulled within seven points, but couldn’t get any closer.

Oshkosh West … …49 23 — 72 Appleton North … …23 37 — 60

Oshkosh West: Kohl 17, Steinhilber 3, Lancaste 3, Ambroso 5, Abraham 20, Haasl 3, Kroll 21. Totals 22 22-31 72. Three-pointers: Steinhilber, Ambroso, Abraham 3, Kroll. Fouls: 11.

Appleton North: Valk 7, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 14, Squier 4, Hammen 2, Koleske 2, Blom 2, Van Ekeren 4, Crowley 16, Van Handel 7. Totals 25 4-10 60. Three-pointers: Hiltunen 4, Crowley, Van Handel. Fouls: 30.

Fond du Lac 64, Neenah 61

At Neenah, the Rockets shot 61 percent from the floor for the game but were not able to maintain their four-point halftime lead in dropping the decision to the Cardinals.

Josh Mericle scored 21 points for the Rockets and had five assists. Jordan Mascal and Zavier Sims added 15 and 11 points, respectively. Mascal made five 3-point baskets.

Fond du Lac … …28 36 — 64 Neenah … …32 29 — 61

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 3, Jorgenson 7, Cole 13, Fredrickson 18, Head 5, Loewe 8, Rusch 6, Krzanowski 4. Totals 24 10-14 64. Three-pointers: Jorgenson, Cole 3, Fredrickson, Head. Fouls: 16.

Neenah: Mericle 21, Dehn 1, Pavletich 7, Morrow 6, Mascal 15, Sims 11. Totals 23 6-13 61. Three-pointers: Mascal 5, Sims 2, Mericle 2. Fouls: 16.

Bay

Xavier 79, New London 70

At New London, Sam Ferris scored 20 points, while Hunter Plamann added 18 to lead the Hawks over the Bulldogs.

Xavier made 24-of-30 free throws.

Devin Winkler paced New London with 28 points.

Xavier … …41 38 — 79 New London … …38 32 — 70

Xavier: Egan 5, Plamann 18, Ferris 20, Christensen 8, Teernlick 2, DeYoung 7, Otto 4, Schlicht 15. Totals 25 24-30 79. Three-pointers: Egan, Ferris 2, Christensen 2. Fouls: 21.

New London: Winkler 28, Wolf 6, Kurth 8, Johnson 15, Salazar 3, Oberstadt 5, Wohlt 5. Totals 24 13-19 70. Three-pointers: Winkler 2, Wolf 2, Johnson 3, Salazar, Wohlt. Fouls: 25.

West De Pere 68, Menasha 56

At Menasha, the Bluejays fell behind the Phantoms by 19 points in the first half but fell short in the upset bid with a late second-half push.

Alex Zeinert and Jacob Everson led Menasha with 21 and 20 points, respectively. The duo combined to make nine 3-point baskets.

West De Pere … …36 32 — 68 Menasha … …17 39 — 56

West De Pere: Schwartz 18, Kempen 9, Eisch 4, Rahn 5, Kocken 9, Karchinski 10, Norton 13. Totals 23 15-22 68. Three-pointers: Schwartz 3, Rahn, Kocken 3. Fouls: 16.

Menasha: Everson 20, Zeinert 21, Hahn 9, Romnek 2, Johnson 4. Totals 19 8-10 56. Three-pointers: Everson 4, Zeinert 5, Hahn. Fouls: 18.

North Eastern

Little Chute 69, Waupaca 59

At Little Chute, Noah Mueller scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs over the Comets.

Noah Knudsen added 20 points for Little Chute.

After Little Chute led by nine at halftime, Waupaca narrowed the gap to 50-49 with five minutes left in the game but Little Chute made its free throws down the stretch.

Brandon Wanty paced Waupaca with 21 points.

Waupaca … …24 35 — 59 Little Chute … …33 36 — 69

Waupaca: Johnson 2, Dayton 16, Wanty 21, Vaughn 11, Bunge 9. Totals 24 1-2 59. Three-pointers: Dayton 4, Wanty 3, Vaughn 3. Fouls: 17.

Little Chute: Plate 10, Hietpas 2, Mueller 23, Huss 7, Stevens 7, Knudsen 20. Totals 23 15-22 69. Three-pointers: Plate, Mueller 4, Knudsen 3. Fouls: 8.

Clintonville 56, Freedom 50

At Clintonville, Tyler Petermann scored 19 points and went over 1,000 for his career to lead the Truckers to the win.

Petermann also had 11 rebounds, while Nathan Krueger added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Freedom … …18 32 — 50 Clintonville … …21 35 — 56

Freedom: Brickner 9, Green 9, Jadin 8, Baumgart 7, Balthazor 5, VanHandel 4, Hofacker 4, Pingel 4. Totals 20 7-14 50. Three-pointers: Brickner, Green, Jadin. Fouls: 19.

Clintonville: Petermann 19, Krueger 14, Wittman 14, Schirpke 4, S. Finger 3, K. Finger 2. Totals 19 12-19 56. Three-pointers: Wittman 4, Petermann, Krueger. Fouls: 14.

CWC-8

Shiocton 53, Pacelli 48

At Stevens Point, Nate Schmidt scored 30 points and became Shiocton’s all-time leading scorer in the Chiefs’ victory.

Schmidt, who was 10-for-10 at the free throw line in the second half to help seal the win, has 1,414 career points. He passed Pete Warning, who had 1,408.

Pacelli led by seven in the second half but Shiocton (4-1, 3-0) got big 3-pointers from Matt Peterson and Brandon Spencer to spark the rally.

Shiocton … …28 25 — 53 Pacelli … …25 23 — 48

Shiocton: Spencer 6, Peterson 6, Leitzke 2, Brouillard 4, Bedor 3, Winter 2, Schmidt 30. Totals 14 18-25 53. Three-pointers: Spencer, Peterson, Schmidt 5. Fouls: 15.

Pacelli: Miller 4, Cloud 12, Blanker 12, Firminhac 11, Jurgella 7, Parks 2. Totals 18 9-11 48. Three-pointers: Cloud 2, Firminhac. Fouls: 20.

Weyauwega-Fremont 87, Manawa 74

At Manawa, Jacob Hablewitz scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures in the Indians’ victory.

Ethan Hass made six 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Manawa.

Wey.-Fremont … …33 54 — 87 Manawa … …27 47 — 74

Weyauwega-Fremont: Hablewitz 26, Bosquez 19, Magdanz 12, McClone 11, Baehman 7, Knecht 2, Young 8, Bartel 2. Totals 33 13-20 87. Three-pointers: Baehman, Hablewitz 3, Young 2, Bosquez 2. Fouls: 18.

Manawa: Griesbach 12, Nichols 1, Wiesner 10, Koehn 13, Sachtjen 11, Hass 27. Totals 25 12-22 74. Three-pointers: Griesbach 4, Koehn 2, Hass 6. Fouls: 18.

Nonconference

Hilbert 66, Two Rivers 59

At Two Rivers, Kody Krueger scored 26 points and Jack Halbach added 21 to lead the Wolves, who led 36-19 at halftime.

Hilbert … …36 30 — 66 Two Rivers … …19 40 — 59

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 26, Konen 4, Kuhn 6, Propson 4, Kyle Krueger 5, Halbach 21. Totals 27 9-13 66. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 2, Halbach. Fouls: 12.

Two Rivers: Rysticken 3, Daffner 6, Vaness 5, Shillcox 4, President 2, Kiphart 18, Montoya 21. Totals 23 6-7 59. Three-pointers: Daffner 2, Rysticken, Vaness, Kiphart 2, Montoya. Fouls: 18.