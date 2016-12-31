Krueger powers Hortonville to victory

STEVENS POINT – Ryan Krueger scored nearly half of Hortonville’s points in leading the Polar Bears to a 47-40 victory Friday over Wisconsin Rapids at the Sentry Classic boys’ basketball tournament.

Krueger finished with 23 points and made five 3-point baskets.

Brett Hanson led Wisconsin Rapids with 18 points.

Hortonville … …22 25 — 47 Wisconsin Rapids … …14 26 — 40

Hortonville: Krueger 23, Welson 2, Guyette 5, Schabo 10, Mocodlo 7. Totals 15 11-14 47. Three-pointers: Krueger 5, Schabo.

Wisconsin Rapids: Bassuener 7, Pelot 4, Westfall 4, Hepp 4, Langemeier 3, Hanson 18. Totals 15 9-13 40. Three-pointer: Hanson.

Laconia 78,

Shiocton 66

At Rosendale, the Spartans’ backcourt duo of Drew Gunnink and Jaylen Mahoney took control in the second half, allowing Laconia to open up about a 10-point lead midway through the half in its win over the Chiefs.

Nate Schmidt had an outstanding game for Shiocton, finishing with 30 points. He had five 3-point baskets.

Mahoney led Laconia with 25 points, while Gunnink added 23.

Shiocton … …35 31 — 66 Laconia … …36 42 — 78

Shiocton: Spencer 5, Peterson 5, Johnson 6, Leitzke 7, Brouillard 6, Bedor 7, Schmidt 30. Totals 25 8-17 66. Three-pointers: Spencer, Peterson, Leitzke, Schmidt 5. Fouls: 15.

Laconia: Grade 7, D. Gunnink 23, R. Gunnink 8, Mahoney 25, Rickert 6, Borgardt 9. Totals 31 11-18 78. Three-pointers: D. Gunnink 2, Mahoney, Borgardt 2. Fouls: 13.

Ashwaubenon 44, Wrightstown 42

At Ashwaubenon, David Clark scored with two seconds remaining in the game to give the Jaguars (4-3) the victory.

Wrightstown went on a 12-0 run that started with 6:50 remaining to get back in the game after trailing by eight at halftime.

Wrightstown (4-4) was led by Lucas Haese and James Hansen, who both scored 15 points.

Wrightstown … …16 26 — 42 Ashwaubenon … …24 20 — 44

Wrightstown: Smith 3, Froehlke 1, Hazaert 3, Hansen 15, Haese 15, Kroes 3, Guns 2. Totals 15 5-7 42. Three-pointers: Smith, Hazaert, Hansen, Haese 3, Kroes. Fouls: 15.

Ashwaubenon: Cox 3, Ratschan 7, Clark 6, Wittig 14, Guariascio 12, Brooks 2. Totals 19 1-3 44. Three-pointers: Guariascio 2, Witting, Cox, Ratschan. Fouls: 13.

GIRLS

Chippewa Falls 69, Neenah 49

At Neenah, the Rockets shot 26 percent from the field (18-for-70) in the nonconference loss.

Kate Dietzen, Megan Lee and Katie Sukanen each had nine points for the Rockets (5-3).

Lexi Hanley led Chippewa Falls (7-3) with 14 points.

Chippewa Falls … …32 37 — 69 Neenah … …19 30 — 49

Chippewa Falls: L. Hanley 14, Givens 11, A. Hanley 9, Erickson 8, Houle 8, Rooney 8, Venner 7, Meinen 4. Totals 22 17-24 69. Three-pointers: Rooney 2, A. Hanley 3, Givens, Zenner, L. Hanley. Fouls: 15.

Neenah: Dietzen 9, Lee 9, Sukanen 9, Rudolph 8, Argall 6, VanderMause 4, Matulle 2, McGinnis 2. Totals 18 11-16 49. Three-pointers: Rudolph, Dietzen. Fouls: 17.

Amherst 72,

St. Mary Catholic 53

At Stevens Point, Heather Pearson scored 24 points to lead the Falcons over the Zephyrs.

St. Mary Catholic, which trailed by eight at halftime, was led by Alicia Thone with 12 points. Sydney Andersen and Abbi Thelen both added 11.

St. Mary Catholic … …30 23 — 53 Amherst … …38 34 — 72

St. Mary Central: Thone 12, S. Andersen 11, Bittner 2, Britt 8, Thelen 11, R. Andersen 9. Totals 19 8-13 53. Three-pointers: Thone 2, Britt, Thelen 3, R. Andersen. Fouls: 22.

Amherst: Moe 8, Jensen 6, Gliszcinski 4, Groshek 5, Berry 2, Dose 4, Dombrowski 11, Boelte 8, Pearson 24. Totals 26 19-32 72. Three-pointer: Jensen. Fouls: 12.