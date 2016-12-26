La Lumiere bench does it again - meet nation's most enthusiastic sub

You might remember how excited the bench was for La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) during the DICK’S Nationals in April. ESPN loved the actions of Josh De St. Jean and James Anderson. The pair were all too happy to throw up celebratory monocles following big shots.

The tradition continues with Pantelis Xidias, a senior with an awesome name for the top-ranked Lakers who has the specs going and is dancing and yelling all of the time.

Here is Xidias during last week’s Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia, S.C., which the Lakers won to remain unbeaten.

“We take pride in enthusiasm,” coach Shane Heirman joked.