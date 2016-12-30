La Quinta nabs impressive tournament win

The Blackhawks picked up an impressive win in the loaded-with-talent Nike Tournament Bracket on Thursday, outlasting Warren in a high-scoring affair 80-76.

With the win, the Blackhawks will play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Citrus Valley at Xavier Prep High School.

Lake Washington 84, Indio 66: The Rajahs ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday falling in the final pool play game. Jeremiah Brown scored 19 points in the loss and Isaiah Riley added 16 points.

The Rajahs (7-8) play in the seventh-place game Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Cathedral City.

Sierra Vista (Nev.) 69, Cathedral City 37: The Lions couldn’t muster enough offense in a pool play loss on Thursday. The Lions will now play in the seventh place in the Gear to the Max Division at 1:30 p.m. against Torrance at Cathedral City.

Viewpoint 44, Xavier Prep 33: The Saints dropped their final pool play game in the DesignPro Division on Thursday. They will be in the third-place game at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Finals set

MaxPreps Open division: Undefeated Chino Hills will defend its title in the championship game at 9 p.m. on Friday against Sheldon, another California team.

Nike Division: Saddleback Valley will go for the Nike title at 5:40 p.m. on Friday against Orange Glen.

Both games are at the Rancho Mirage gym.