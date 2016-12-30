Menu
La Quinta nabs impressive tournament win

The Blackhawks picked up an impressive win in the loaded-with-talent Nike Tournament Bracket on Thursday, outlasting Warren in a high-scoring affair 80-76.

Pierce Sterling of La Quinta brings the ball up court during their win against Warren at the MaxPreps Holiday Classic in Rancho MIrage, December 29, 2016.

With the win, the Blackhawks will play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Citrus Valley at Xavier Prep High School.

Lake Washington 84, Indio 66: The Rajahs ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday falling in the final pool play game. Jeremiah Brown scored 19 points in the loss and Isaiah Riley added 16 points.

The Rajahs (7-8) play in the seventh-place game Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Cathedral City.

Sierra Vista (Nev.) 69, Cathedral City 37: The Lions couldn’t muster enough offense in a pool play loss on Thursday. The Lions will now play in the seventh place in the Gear to the Max Division at 1:30 p.m. against Torrance at Cathedral City.

Viewpoint 44, Xavier Prep 33: The Saints dropped their final pool play game in the DesignPro Division on Thursday. They will be in the third-place game at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Finals set

MaxPreps Open division: Undefeated Chino Hills will defend its title in the championship game at 9 p.m. on Friday against Sheldon, another California team.

Nike Division: Saddleback Valley will go for the Nike title at 5:40 p.m. on Friday against Orange Glen.

Both games are at the Rancho Mirage gym.

Jacob Conradi of La Quinta blocks a shot during their win against Warren at the MaxPreps Holiday Classic in Rancho MIrage, December 29, 2016.

