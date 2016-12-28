Latest 2017 College Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings

As the nation’s top players gather for the Under Armour All-America Game and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl over the next two weeks, a number of high-profile recruits will make their college decisions. Many will be enrolled within days of the game.

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017.

The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41.

Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2, although not unanimously. Michigan is ranked No. 2 by Scout.com.

Rank Team 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Alabama 1 1 1 1 1 2 Ohio State 2 2 2 5 2.75 3 Georgia 3 3 3 3 3 4 Michigan 4 4 5 2 3.75 5 Oklahoma 7 6 4 4 5.25 6 LSU 6 5 6 7 6 7 Texas A&M 8 7 7 6 7 8 Notre Dame 9 9 9 8 8.75 9 Florida State 5 12 8 11 9 10 Tennessee 11 11 10 9 10.25 11 Auburn 10 10 16 10 11.5 12 Clemson 12 8 15 15 12.5 13 Penn State 13 14 11 13 12.75 14 Miami 15 13 13 14 13.75 T15 Maryland 17 20 14 12 15.75 T15 South Carolina 14 16 12 21 15.75 17 Florida 19 8 17 20 16 18 USC 16 15 22 16 17.25 19 Washington 18 17 25 17 19.25 20 Colorado 21 19 23 19 20.5 21 Mississippi State 20 23 24 18 21.25 22 Arkansas 22 21 21 24 22 23 Louisville 25 24 19 23 22.75 T24 Arizona 29 30 18 25 25.5 T24 Kentucky 23 32 20 27 25.5 26 Michigan State 28 27 28 22 26.25 27 North Carolina 24 22 36 29 27.75 28 Oklahoma State 26 28 30 30 28.5 T29 Nebraska 32 25 39 26 30.5 T29 Rutgers 31 33 26 32 30.5 31 Northwestern 37 31 38 21 31.75 32 Texas Tech 30 39 33 28 32.5 33 Virginia Tech 27 34 35 36 33 34 Duke 34 26 28 50 34.5 35 Pittsburgh 33 29 37 42 35.25 36 Missouri 36 41 32 40 37.25 37 West Virginia 43 41 27 39 37.5 38 Washington State 35 40 43 34 38 T39 Iowa State 42 41 31 41 38.75 T39 Illinois 41 41 40 33 38.75

Updated: 12/28/16