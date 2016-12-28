Latest 2017 College Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings

As the nation’s top players gather for the Under Armour All-America Game and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl over the next two weeks, a number of high-profile recruits will make their college decisions. Many will be enrolled within days of the game.
Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017.
The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41.
Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2, although not unanimously. Michigan is ranked No. 2 by Scout.com.
|Rank
|Team
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Alabama
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2.75
|3
|Georgia
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Michigan
|4
|4
|5
|2
|3.75
|5
|Oklahoma
|7
|6
|4
|4
|5.25
|6
|LSU
|6
|5
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Texas A&M
|8
|7
|7
|6
|7
|8
|Notre Dame
|9
|9
|9
|8
|8.75
|9
|Florida State
|5
|12
|8
|11
|9
|10
|Tennessee
|11
|11
|10
|9
|10.25
|11
|Auburn
|10
|10
|16
|10
|11.5
|12
|Clemson
|12
|8
|15
|15
|12.5
|13
|Penn State
|13
|14
|11
|13
|12.75
|14
|Miami
|15
|13
|13
|14
|13.75
|T15
|Maryland
|17
|20
|14
|12
|15.75
|T15
|South Carolina
|14
|16
|12
|21
|15.75
|17
|Florida
|19
|8
|17
|20
|16
|18
|USC
|16
|15
|22
|16
|17.25
|19
|Washington
|18
|17
|25
|17
|19.25
|20
|Colorado
|21
|19
|23
|19
|20.5
|21
|Mississippi State
|20
|23
|24
|18
|21.25
|22
|Arkansas
|22
|21
|21
|24
|22
|23
|Louisville
|25
|24
|19
|23
|22.75
|T24
|Arizona
|29
|30
|18
|25
|25.5
|T24
|Kentucky
|23
|32
|20
|27
|25.5
|26
|Michigan State
|28
|27
|28
|22
|26.25
|27
|North Carolina
|24
|22
|36
|29
|27.75
|28
|Oklahoma State
|26
|28
|30
|30
|28.5
|T29
|Nebraska
|32
|25
|39
|26
|30.5
|T29
|Rutgers
|31
|33
|26
|32
|30.5
|31
|Northwestern
|37
|31
|38
|21
|31.75
|32
|Texas Tech
|30
|39
|33
|28
|32.5
|33
|Virginia Tech
|27
|34
|35
|36
|33
|34
|Duke
|34
|26
|28
|50
|34.5
|35
|Pittsburgh
|33
|29
|37
|42
|35.25
|36
|Missouri
|36
|41
|32
|40
|37.25
|37
|West Virginia
|43
|41
|27
|39
|37.5
|38
|Washington State
|35
|40
|43
|34
|38
|T39
|Iowa State
|42
|41
|31
|41
|38.75
|T39
|Illinois
|41
|41
|40
|33
|38.75
Updated: 12/28/16
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ