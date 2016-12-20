Legendary Maryville (Tenn.) coach leaves for college job at Furman

Veteran Maryville (Tenn.) coach George Quarles is set to become the next offensive coordinator at Furman University. He informed his team of his decision Tuesday morning.

Maryville won 11 Tennessee state titles under Quarles and reached the state title game in 15 of his 18 seasons at the school. Maryville won 74 consecutive games under Quarles from 2004-2008, according to CoachT.com. The 74-game winning streak included four 15-0 seasons capped by state championships from 2004-2007. He is believed to have reached 200 victories faster than any high school football coach in the United States.

Maryville compiled a 13-1 record this season before losing to Oakland 23-7 in the Class 6A semifinal on Nov. 25. It marked Maryville’s first season without making an appearance in the state championship since 2003.

Quarles had the opportunity to become a Division II head coach last month but declined.

Quarles is set to join the staff of new Furman head coach Clay Hendrix, who the school introduced on Monday. Hendrix and Quarles both return to their alma mater.

Hendrix becomes Furman’s 23rd head football coach after serving as an assistant coach at the United States Air Force Academy. He succeeds Bruce Fowler, who resigned on Dec. 2.