Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), ranked No. 2 in the Super 25, easily beat Century (Hillsboro, Ore.), 98-48, in the opening round of the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland.

As impressive as the final score was, consider some of the dunks that Marvin Bagley showed during warmups. Bagley is ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018.

His dunks were not restricted to warmups, either.