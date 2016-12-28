Les Schwab Invitational: Michael Porter Jr. with 37 points, 22 rebounds and some crazy dunks

Michael Porter Jr., ESPN’s No. 2 player in the Class of 2017, scored 37 points and had 22 rebounds to lead No. 13 Nathan Hale (Seattle) to a 95-64 victory against Central Catholic (Portland) in the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational.

Porter was 14 for 25 from the field and also added three assists.

Younger brother Jontay had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The game also marked the return to the Portland area of former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy, who is Nathan Hale’s first-year coach.

As usual, Porter, a 6-10 Washington commit, had some spectacular highlights as seen below.