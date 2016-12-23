Linebacker Jordan Anthony commits to Michigan with passionate letter

Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class is reaching another gear.

The Wolverines landed one of the nation’s elite linebackers tonight when Jordan Anthony of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) announced on Campus Insiders he is coming to Michigan as the No. 26 recruit in the class, per Rivals.com.

His announcement came with a video like many, but also a passionate letter, signed by him at the bottom reinforcing that Michigan has his “word.”

“I am excited to take my next step as a player and student at the University of Michigan,” he wrote in the post, adding his father told him when he got his offer as a sophomore about Michigan’s rich history. “The first time I visited campus, I was amazed. I got chills walking onto the field at The Big House. The people I met there, from the coaching staff to the support staff to the assistant staff, we had a great time. We had fun. It just felt right. It just felt like a place I wanted to be. It felt like family. The way Coach Harbaugh motivates guys to play and fight for him is inspiring. And with the way our class is coming together, we can definitely be a force. I can’t wait to get in there and play for Coach Brown; we have such a good relationship.

“Charles Woodson. LaMarr Woodley. Desmond Howard. I’m ready to set my own path and create my own legacy among the Wolverine greats.”

You read the full letter here.

His other finalists were Penn State, Auburn, Maryland and Oklahoma.

A four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 6-ranked outside linebacker (No. 107 overall player) in the 247Sports Composite, Anthony has been tied to Michigan for a while. He only took two official visits, one to U-M in October and one to Oklahoma in December. And his IMG teammate, center Cesar Ruiz, committed to U-M on Monday.

At 6 feet 1 and 220 pounds, Anthony has the potential to fill the strongside linebacker spot in coordinator Don Brown’s defense like Jabrill Peppers did this season and Matt Milano did the year before, at Boston College.

Anthony is originally from Olney, Md. and transferred to IMG before his junior year.

U-M’s suddenly explosive class has now landed five players who are four stars or better since Dec. 7. Though it is still ranked No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite class rankings, the Wolverines are closing in on No. 3 Georgia.

Adding him and Ruiz reminds of the Wolverines’ connection to IMG and the furor surrounding U-M’s spring break trip there in February. Though Michigan hasn’t landed a big haul, getting two of the top nine-ranked players on the team indicates there may have been some benefit.

The Wolverines received some other strong recruiting news as four-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga of Aledo, Texas, announced Michigan as one of his final three choices, joining Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 98 prospect overall, he would be the fifth-highest-ranked recruit in U-M’s class.

At 6-6 and 335 pounds, he would arrive with the size to play tackle for the Wolverines. He officially visited Oregon, U-M, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska, with the Cornhuskers being the most recent, on Dec. 6. He is expected to announce his choice at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7.