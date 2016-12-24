Lourdes basketball went an extra few miles for holiday charity

They were in close quarters and the setting was unfamiliar, so the players were a bit uneasy. The boys basketball team had spent much of the day hammering down low, but now it was imperative Our Lady of Lourdes find ways to space the floor.

After all, they had to make room for the sleeping bags.

Stripped of some comforts — namely cellphones and beds — and absent their usual surroundings, the boys basketball team spent a chunk of last weekend on the floor of a convent in New Rochelle.

Some players said they didn’t get much sleep. Others said they woke up with stiff backs. And they all said it didn’t matter.

In what has become a tradition, the Warriors dedicated a weekend during the holiday season to aiding Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that builds houses for low-income families.

The team helped in the construction of a house in Yonkers that will shelter veterans, played a game at Manhasset High School in Nassau County and, in lieu of a hotel, spent their evenings on the floor of a convent adjacent the Church of the Holy Family.

READ: Anozie’s return a slam dunk for Lourdes

READ: Derisive & dynamic: Townes siblings spark Lourdes teams

“The upstairs had about 10 bedrooms, but we chose to stay downstairs,” Lourdes coach Jim Santoro said. “It was like a big, open living room.”

From Dec. 16-18, that room housed 13 basketball players and the coaches.

“The whole weekend put things into perspective and you realize how good you have it,” senior John Arceri said. “Not having our phones and sleeping on the floor and in cots was tough, but at least for us it was just a weekend.”

That, in part, is the objective of the trip: Issuing a reminder to youngsters that there are people far less fortunate.

The high school encourages its athletic teams to contribute in volunteer projects, Santoro said. And since 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, the basketball team has joined in construction efforts out of town. The last three years, Lourdes has worked with Habitat for Humanity, first in Breezy Point and this time in Yonkers.

The money saved from avoiding lodging expenses — about $750 — was donated to Habitat for Humanity, Santoro said.

“I can’t commend them enough,” said Jim Killoran, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Westchester. “They were sleeping on cots, sleeping bags, then out there in the cold working on a house for veterans. They’re already state champions in my eyes.”

The Warriors worked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. last Sunday, taking only a short midday break to eat bagels. The boys mostly framed doors and closets in the house, using hammers and drills. The most strenuous part, they said, was lugging “about 100 pieces” of wood from outside to the second floor.

“It’s tough work and you’re out of your element,” junior Brady Hilderbrand said, “but you really feel good about yourself afterwards, knowing you provided for someone in need.”

The team packed into the coaches’ cars and, at the start of the trip, electronic devices were collected. The purpose of that, Santoro said, is to eliminate potential distractions and foster team bonding. To pass time, the teenagers played Monopoly and had actual in-person conversations. For 72 hours, Santoro said, the kids served as each other’s only source of entertainment.

“It’s awkward for them at first and they don’t know what to do with themselves without their phones,” Santoro said. “But they get used to it and eventually see the value.”

Lourdes did also play basketball. The Warriors defeated Manhasset, 86-60, in the fifth annual Tom Emma Memorial Game last Saturday. James Anozie scored 21 points, and Kevin Townes and Aidan Hilderbrand each added 17 as Lourdes improved to 3-2.

Santoro is a Manhasset native and was close friends with Emma, a former basketball standout at Manhasset and Duke University. Emma took his life in 2011. The school, along with Santoro, began organizing this game in his honor.

While on the road, Santoro said, it made sense to have his team commit time to charity. In 2012, friends of his associated with Virginia’s House of Hope asked if the Warriors could help in clearing sand from a Breezy Point home flooded during Hurricane Sandy. The following year, Lourdes partnered with Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s great and you leave feeling rewarded because you know you did something good,” Arceri said. “I think more teams should do it.”

Pace University football, Iona College softball and the Fordham University athletics department are among other teams who volunteer for Habitat’s Westchester chapter, Killoran said.

“A lot of the kids have never done anything like this,” Santoro said. “Once they understand what it’s for and why, they get right to work. They’re able to see and feel, tangibly, that they’re making a difference.”

Score was kept in construction, too. Arceri said senior Corey Mullaly was the crew’s best construction worker, followed by the 6-foot-5 Anozie.

“One of the goals in sports is to be a leader,” said Killoran, who grew up playing basketball in Massachusetts. “That extends off the court. You want leaders to sacrifice and step forward and have a positive impact on others. These kids did that.”

Nevertheless, Brady Hilderbrand remained a bit tense throughout the weekend. Without his phone and internet access, he couldn’t adjust his lineups in fantasy football or basketball, nor could he check scores.

“I was a little worried” he admitted. “But it was worth it.”

His teams won that week. All of them.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4