LSJ high school video of the week winner: Potterville's Zach Yarger

For someone who had never recorded an in-game dunk during his basketball career, Potterville’s Zach Yarger made his first one a memorable moment.

With less than two minutes to play in last week’s 59-49 loss to Saranac, the senior captain sprinted down court – moments after tipping an errant pass – and rose up to attempt a two-handed slam. Yarger was successful, leaping over a Redskins defender in the process, and was also rewarded with a trip to the free throw line after the defender was hit with an intentional foul.

The sequence was voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

“I knew in my head that I was going to try it,” Yarger said of his thought process while running down court. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it, but it ended up working out perfect.

“I had only dunked in practice up until that point.”

Yarger’s senior season hasn’t started off how he hoped it would. The Vikings, who posted a 2-19 record a season ago, are currently 0-4.

However, Yarger said he feels his team has made drastic improvements from last year, and he added that head coach Rick Noda constantly preaches to his ball club to “trust the process.”

“We only had two wins last year, but we’re cutting down our (point differentials). We’re not losing by a ton,” Yarger said. “We’re competing in games. We just need to do the little things right, and I think we’ll be able to surpass last year’s win total.”

