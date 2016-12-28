Luxemburg-Casco boys roll to basketball win

GREEN BAY – Bryce Te Kulve dropped a game-high 24 points for the Luxemburg-Casco boys basketball team in a 70-42 win over West De Pere in the Shawano Shootout at the Kress Center Tuesday night.

Te Kulve connected on six 3-pointers for the Spartans, while Nathan Coisman and Mitchell Jandrin each totaled 14 points.

For West De Pere, Tyler Schwartz led in scoring with 12 points, while Jake Karchinski and Taylor Rahn both chipped in six points.

Luxemburg-Casco…31 39 – 70

West De Pere…15 27 – 42

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 14, Otradovec 5, Deprey 7, Zeitler 1, Ronsman 2, Coisman 14, TeKulve 24. 3-pt: Jandrin 2, Otradovec 1, Deprey 1, Wotruba 1, Te Kulve 6. FT: 13-20. F: 0.

WEST DE PERE – Owens 2, Schwartz 12, Kempen 2, Langreder 3, Rahn 6, Jindra 3, Kocken 2, Karchinski 6, Norton 4. 3-pt: Langreder 1, Rahn 1, Jindra 1. FT: 11-15. F: 9.

Shawano Shootout

Oconto 83, Shiocton 68

SHAWANO – Connor Ebben poured in 32 points as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half for the victory.

With the score tied 40-40 at halftime, Ebben tallied 24 of his 32 points in the second half.

Oconto teammates Zach Sherman and Parker James both recorded 13 points, while Carson Moe tallied 11.

Oconto…40 43 – 83

Shiocton…40 28 – 68

OCONTO – James 13, Allan 3, Moe 11, Sherman 13, Krueger 7, Woller 4, Ebben 32. 3-pt: James 3, Allan 1, Krueger 1. FT: 8-11. F: 14.

SHIOCTON – Spencer 8, Peterson 10, Leitzke 7, Brouillard 12, Bedor 9, Van Den Bosch 4, Schmidt 18. 3-pt: Spencer 2, Peterson 2, Leitzke 1, Brouillard 1, Schmidt 2. FT: 8-13. F: 12.

WBY Shootout

Germantown 87, Bay Port 78

MEQUON – The Pirates fell short in their first game at the WBY Shootout.

Jordan Nolle led the Pirates, scoring 25 points, while Brett Frieder had 15 points and Jacob Stratman added 13.

Cade Johnson chipped in 11 points for Bay Port, while CJ Maternoski tallied nine points and Cordell Tinch totaled eight.

Germantown…44 43 – 87

Bay Port…41 37 – 78

GERMANTOWN – Thomas 13, Clow 30, Lindwall 8, Carter 3, Meyer 18, Taylor 6.

BAY PORT – Tinch 8, Stelzer 2, Stratman 13, Frieder 15, Maternoski 9, Johnson 11, Krause 2, Nolle 25, Greene 2. .