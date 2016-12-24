Male DB Hobbs commits to Illinois

Male High School star Nathan Hobbs is heading to the Big Ten.

Male coach Chris Wolfe confirmed on Friday evening that Hobbs had committed to the Illinois. Hobbs had previously committed to Western Kentucky in November.

Illinoishead coach Lovie Smith made an in-home visit to Hobbs in Louisville recently according to Wolfe and Fighting Illini defensive backs coach Paul Williams led the recruitment.

It’s a double-dose of good news for Hobbs. On Friday, Hobbs was also named first-team all-state in the Courier-Journal’s All-State football team. Hobbs had 33 tackles (21 solo), two interceptions and one fumble recovery on defense and offensively he had 23 receptions for 361 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns; five in the air, two on punt returns, one kickoff return, one fumble return and one interception return.

“In my 18 years of coaching, he’s one of the top two or three most athletic kids I’ve had,” Wolfe said about Hobbs’ selection to the All-State squad. “Obviously he has the speed and quickness, but he also has great leaping ability and the ability to adjust to the ball. He also has a great wingspan and body control. He has the whole package to play cornerback or a slot receiver.”