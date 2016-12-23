Marist men lose fifth straight with MAAC games looming

If there’s one word to describe the Marist College men’s basketball team’s exploits of late, “streaky” would be it.

Toward the end of November, the Red Foxes ripped off a three-game winning streak, and were victorious four times in five games. Then came four losses in a row.

And on Friday, Marist lost its fifth straight.

The Red Foxes were beaten 68-59 by Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Red Foxes don’t play again until Dec. 31, when they visit Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rival Iona in New Rochelle. All of Marist’s opponents for the remainder of the season are MAAC foes.

Against Holy Cross, sophomore guard Brian Parker led the Red Foxes with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Redshirt senior guard Khallid Hart had 12 points and Ryan Funk scored. It marked the seventh straight game in which Funk, a sophomore forward, scored 10 or more points.

Holy Cross went on a run of 12 unanswered points in the first half, pulling away and not giving up the lead. The Crusaders put together a 13-0 run in the second half, holding Marist scoreless for 6:20.

“They’re experienced and very well coached,” Marist head coach Mike Maker said of the Crusaders in a statement. “We need to do a better job of getting shots on our end. It’s discipline on both ends of the court. We have a ways to go to get where we all want to get to.”

The Red Foxes re-enter MAAC competition with a 4-9 overall record. Marist split its first two MAAC games, with a 72-66 win over Niagara on Dec. 2 and a 77-63 loss to Quinnipiac two days later.

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports