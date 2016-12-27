No. 3 overall player Marvin Wilson sets final 5 with one surprise

Marvin Wilson, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 3 player overall according to 247Sports, revealed his “final five” upon his arrival at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Tuesday

And there was a surprise choice in the group.

Wilson’s five are Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and South Florida. He will make his announcement on National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Top 5 🔥 I'll be announcing my commitment on National Signing Day pic.twitter.com/90DRiRtr35 — HOLLYWOOD MARV🎥 (@RDMW6) December 27, 2016

Texas and Texas A&M did not make the final cut, but his relationship with new South Florida coach Charlie Strong — the former Longhorns coach — impacted his decision to include the Bulls.

“He’s somebody who got to know me as a guy throughout the process and that spoke volumes,” Wilson said. “Now that he’s at USF, I want to take that into consideration.”

Wilson, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team selection from Episcopal in Bellaire, Texas, is scheduled to visit LSU on Jan. 13 and said he has not determined which school will get his last official visit.