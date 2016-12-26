Maryland football coaching legend Al Thomas dies at age 76

A popular Maryland high school football coach has died of cancer. He was 76.

In more than four decades as a high school football coach, Al Thomas won a record eight state championships.

He became the first high school football coach at Seneca Valley (Germantown, Md.) and won five state titles. As coach at Damascus High School, Thomas won two more titles.

He then coached at Sherwood (Sandy Springs, Md.), beginning in 2004, and led the team to four consecutive 10-win seasons and an undefeated run to another state title in his final season, 2008. He would end his career by returning Damascus, serving as defensive coordinator for two years before leaving as his health declined.

He was inducted into the Maryland High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997. He had a career record of 242-47′ his victories were the 10th most in state history.

Contributing: WUSA