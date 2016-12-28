Maryville (Tenn.) tabs Derek Hunt to replace longtime coach George Quarles

“I think our director of schools Mike Winstead and our principal Greg Roach met with our coaches last week, just to get a feel for where everyone was at,” Hunt told Gannett partner The Knoxville News Sentinel on Tuesday. “I had a lot of support from our staff. And I told them, if someone wants this job, I’ll gladly serve them. But at the same time, this is a job that I’m extremely excited about as well.”

Quarles announced last Tuesday he had been hired to Clay Hendrix’s staff at Furman University, the school he helped win an FCS national championship as a standout wide receiver in 1988.

“I talked with Coach Quarles a couple of times through this, and got wisdom from him,” said Hunt. “He was great. We talked about the good and bad and obviously it was humbling to have his support.”

Roach said last week he would first look internally at Maryville’s coaching staff, which includes five former head coaches, while searching for Quarles’ replacement.

