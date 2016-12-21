Mass. hockey team cancels season after anti-Semitic incidents

Officials at two Mass. schools that make up a cooperative boys hockey team have decided to end the season after what they described as anti-Semitic behavior.

According to the MetroWest Daily News, in a letter dated Dec. 19, Keefe Tech principal Shannon Snow notified parents of Marian/Keefe Tech hockey players that the season was cancelled following an investigation by both schools into the athletes’ behavior.

“I am both saddened and disappointed to report that the Keefe Tech and Marian High investigations found both anti-Semitic and extremely derogatory behavior and actions have occurred among players on the team during the season,” wrote Snow. “Our investigation found that this was not an isolated instance or stand-alone event; instead, that this has been a pervasive issue with the team and that there has been an overall toxic and negative culture that has permeated the team dynamics.”

The team, made up of players from Framingham’s Joseph P. Keefe Tech and Marian High School, had only played one game this season, which it lost to Cardinal Spellman (Brockton), 6-0.

In the note obtained by the Daily News, Snow added that she, Keefe Tech assistant principal Ken Collins and athletic director Chris Kane met with the team Monday to review bullying, hazing and harassment laws and Civil Rights violations.

“I fully support the decision made by Principal Snow and the Marian leadership to discontinue the season,” said Keefe Tech Superintendent Jon Evans in a statement. “Our investigation revealed a pervasive climate of disrespect that involved multiple student athletes from both schools. This behavior is inconsistent with the values of our school and expectations for our student athletes.”

In addition to suspending the season, Evans said, school officials “will be implementing an educational component for our students so that this will be a learning experience.”

According to CBSBoston.com, Marian principal John Ermilio said players described anti-Semitic incidents as locker room jokes.

“Behaviors such as these, even if intended only to be ‘locker room activity’ are in direct opposition to the mission statements of both Marian and Keefe,” Ermilio wrote in a letter to parents. He added that he has contacted the Boston chapter of the Anti-Defamation League and is currently planning the best way to educate students about their actions “in the near future.”