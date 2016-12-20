Mater Dei star PF Michael Wang just Michael Jordaned a flu game win

#23 Michael Wang finished w/ 14pts, 6rbs, 3asst, 2stls… ADD vomiting 1x @half & a 2nd time during 2nd half. #theflugame #HereComesMD pic.twitter.com/DJJSOAF6R9 — Mater Dei Hoops (@MaterDeiHoops) December 20, 2016

Michael Wang had a big Monday night, even if he didn’t feel big at all; he just felt very, very sick.

As noted by the Mater Dei basketball team’s Twitter account, Wang, a 6-foot-9 power forward for the Monarchs, scored 14 points and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals to pace the Monarchs past Nevada power Bishop Gorman, 86-79, in overtime at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. That’s a strong line, but it’s made much more impressive by the fact that Wang was suffering from a brutal bout of the flu.

According to the aforementioned Mater Dei account, Wang had to vomit twice — once during the halftime break and once in the second half — in the course of a game’s worth of action.

Yes, Mater Dei was led by Spencer Freedman’s 26 points and Justice Sueing’s 25, but Wang was the true hero thanks to his persistence and ability to play through a nasty sickness. The most appropriate part of the entire episode? Wang wears No. 23, just like another famous flu game alumni.