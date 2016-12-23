Meet the 7-year-old battling leukemia who inspires the likes of Andrew Luck, Steph Curry

When Brody Stephens was in the hospital fighting leukemia and fighting for his life, his room was filled with visitors trying to make his day a little brighter.

Friends and family, sure. But celebrities, too. Stars. Heroes for Brody. Larger than life figures. Steph Curry. Steve Kerr. Andrew Luck. Jack Doyle. Glenn Robinson III. Markese Stepp. The list goes on.

But see, here’s the weird thing. Every person came wanting to encourage Brody.

Every time, Brody encouraged them.

***

Brody’s story is heartbreaking. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as a baby. Brody fought back and chemotherapy took care of it. Everything looked fine.

Until it wasn’t. Brody was diagnosed with a different form of leukemia — acute lymphoblastic leukemia — earlier this year. He’s faced death twice. Had a bone marrow transplant in August. Spent 112 straight days in the hospital. Brody, at the age of seven, has faced more than most people go through in a lifetime.

And as his fight continues, the community — no, the country — has taken notice.

***

Colts tight end Jack Doyle met Brody and his family by chance. They ran into each other on vacation during Spring Break 2014. Doyle played football with Brody and his brothers, Eli, Ian and Aidan.

So when Doyle heard that Brody’s cancer had returned, he didn’t think twice about helping in whatever way he could. He and his wife, Casie, visit Brody several times a week. The goal? Make Brody forget what he’s going through.

“I just try to keep his mind off what he’s got going on and the circumstances he’s dealing with,” Doyle said. “We just have a good time doing it.”

Jason Stephens, Brody’s father, says the relationship between Doyle and his son goes beyond the surface.

“Jack and Brody are buddies,” he said. “It’s a weird thing to say, but they are buddies in the truest of terms. Jack will FaceTime him after games, call him after games, they’ll talk about how the game went.

“Jack’s up here so much they think he’s a parent.”

Andrew Luck is no stranger to Riley. One day, he showed up to visit kids. Brody went to see him. The first thing he told him? “Throw the ball to Jack Doyle.”

Luck and Brody have become friends, too. They started talking basketball. They started talking Steph Curry. The Warriors were coming to town in a few days. Brody told Luck he might get to meet Curry.

“Well hey, I’m a big Steph fan as well,” Luck told Brody.

Brody told Luck he’d get him a jersey. True to his word, when Curry showed up a few days later, Brody had him sign a jersey for Luck. The next time Luck showed up to visit, there it was.

Luck said one of his own jerseys is on its way to Golden State.

Luck was impressed that Brody “brokered a jersey trade.” But something else stood out, too.

“I ended up chatting with him for a while and was struck by how much vivacity and spirit he had in his interactions with me, with everybody,” Luck said. “His personality was huge. You felt like you wanted to sit there and talk to him forever.”

Brody’s Colts connections don’t end there. Chuck Pagano stopped by – on Thanksgiving morning, before the Colts game that night – with a signed football.

“To Brody – Stay strong,” it read. “I know you have what it takes to beat the bully! We are with you! You are a true hero!”

***

Take one look at Marysa Talbott’s social media pages, and all you see is Brody.

Her Facebook cover photo? Brody. Profile picture? Brody. Most of her posts? Well, you get the idea.

Talbott, a senior at Scecina, has known Brody since he was a baby. She knew him when he was diagnosed with leukemia the first time and was crushed when he was diagnosed again. But she also knew something else.

“It was heartbreaking to know he was going to have to go through all that again,” she said. “But he was so strong the first time that I knew he would pull through. He’s going to fight no matter what.”

Every year, Scecina’s volleyball team hosts a night to raise awareness for a cause. The team mom, Lisa Wright, works at the IU School of Medicine and is involved with testing for leukemia. She suggested doing a leukemia night, and Talbott jumped right in.

When the team played Franklin Central on September 12, the whole team wore orange socks and bows and made a donation to Brody.

“It brings all the kids together,” Scecina coach Kevin Griffin said. “They know they’re all there for a reason. The kids all got together and decided what they wanted to do. They realize they’re doing something personal.”

It had extra meaning for Talbott. Brody loves sports, but can’t play. So the team played for him.

“Since he’s not able to play sports right now, being able to play for him is pretty cool,” she said. “He g

oes at everything with a full effort. With leukemia, he’s going to give it his all and fight and get back into remission.”

Talbott visits Brody once or twice a week. He’ll reach out to her and send her videos. On her birthday, Marysa got a video from Brody – while he was passing a blood clot.

“He was in pain but still took the time to send me a Happy Birthday video,” she said. “It was really cute.”

***

Markese Stepp, the Cathedral standout and Notre Dame commit, heard about Brody from Talbott. He asked if he could stop by to see him. He said it was “one of the most inspirational experiences (of my life).”

Brody was shy at first, but he started opening up.

“I asked him if he liked football,” Stepp said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, but not as much as basketball.’

“When you have Steph Curry come and visit you, that says a lot. That means you have inspired so many people around you. He’s an inspiration to everybody. Even for people who aren’t going through tough times, it reminds them when they face the toughest moments to keep pushing and fighting. (Brody’s) a fighter. He’s not going to give up no matter what.”

He wore a Brody Strong shirt during every game he played this season. Oh, and when Stepp plays at Notre Dame next year? He wants to wear the No. 30. That’s Curry’s number. It’s also Brody’s.

***

In case you hadn’t caught on yet, Brody loves basketball. He’s really good at it, too.

He played on a New Palestine travel team as a kindergartner. Played on the first-grade team. Was the best player on the team.

When he does physical therapy at the hospital, he’s more often than not dribbling a basketball or doing defensive slide drills.

Needless to say, when the cancer returned, his basketball family was there to support him.

All 85 kids on the 10 teams in the league wear shooting shirts in honor of Brody. “Brody Strong, We Fight” they read.

“When Brody got sick, all the kids and families in an amazing way just kind of bonded with and behind Brody to support him,” said Mike Gizzi, the league coordinator. “It’s endless love and support for him and his family.”

That’s the thing about Brody. Once you meet him or hear his story, a connection is built every time.

“Once you meet him…” His father tries to explain it, then realizes it’s futile. “I don’t know what it is. I can’t explain it. I don’t even try anymore,”

***

Brody has a theory. His “Brody Strong” bracelets that he gives out? They might just be magic.

Doyle has worn a bracelet since the beginning of the season. He’s surpassed his previous career totals this season with 52 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson has worn one and worked his way into the starting lineup. Luck has two of the bracelets. Curry and the Warriors have lost just twice since he started wearing the bracelet.

Even Stepp wore a bracelet this season – unbeknownst to coach Rick Streiff or the officials. It was taped under his shirt.

“Whether coincidental or not, it’s a reason for belief,” his father says.

Right now, that’s what Brody and his family cling to. Belief. He still faces an uphill battle. He got to be home for his birthday and he’ll be home for Christmas, though he’ll still go through chemo at home and make several trips each week to the outpatient clinic. In a few weeks, another bone marrow test is coming.

But every step of the way, he keeps believing. And everyone who comes into contact with him will believe a little more when they walk out the door than when they walked in.

“He’s a very strong kid,” his mother, Celia, said. “He’s been through a lot and definitely has that never-give-up attitude where he keeps going and thinking positive. He very easily shows that to people who he meets.”