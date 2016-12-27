Mesquite's Shaylee Gonzales named MVP of Nike TOC John Anderson Division

Gilbert Mesquite showed it is among the top girls basketball teams in the country, winning the John Anderson Division of the Nike Tournament of Champions last week.

All-Arizona guard Shaylee Gonzales was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Guard Lindsey VanAllen joined Gonzales on the all-tournament teams.

Mesquite, which suffered its only loss this season to Chandler Seton, is 15-1, the best start in school history.

“It was a great team effort all the way around,” said coach Candice Gonzales, Shaylee’s mom. “The girls stepped up and hit shots when they needed to and made some big plays when we needed them.”

Mesquite defeated St. Louis (Mo.) Incarnate World 60-50 in the final for the best finish in this tournament in school history.

Gonzales had 20 points, five rebounds and five steals; Lauren Gustin had 17 points and 10 rebounds; and VanAllen finished with 11 points.

The big game was the quarterfinals when Mesquite beat Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 61-54 in overtime. VanAllen’s 3-pointer sent the game into overtime, before defense keyed the four-minute OT with a 9-3 spurt.

Gonzales had 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals; Gustin had 14 rebounds; and VanAllen had 18 points and four rebounds.

Seton went 2-2 in the Joe Smith Division, considered the toughest of the five TOC divisions. Junior Sarah Barcello was named to the all-tournament team.

Seton lost to Grandview (Colo.) 44-42 on a buzzer-beater by Alisha Davis. Seton had overcome a six-point deficit in the final two minutes. Barcello and Jenn Wirth each had 10 points in that game.

