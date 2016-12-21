Miami assistant coach trolls all of you recruits dealing with cold weather

It’s just a few days before Christmas and a glance at the weather map around the country will show that it’s pretty cold out there.

But, it’s 71 in Miami as the Hurricanes gets ready for the Dec. 28 Russell Athletic Bowl against West Virginia.

That fact was not lost on Jorge Baez, Miami’s assistant director of player personnel/recruiting operations.

He tweeted on Wednesday morning about just how nice the weather is and why that might make Miami an attractive option for potential recruits. His map doesn’t just have temperatures in other cities — it includes the colleges in those other cities, hitting the SEC, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Big 12.