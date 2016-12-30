Michael Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III to face off in Les Schwab Invitational final

The completely unguardable pull-up by @TheMPJ1 tonight @ Les Schwab Invitational! pic.twitter.com/UURYBw1bSg — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 30, 2016

Two of the nation’s best players will meet in Friday night’s Les Schwab Invitational final in Oregon.

Marvin Bagley III, the top-ranked junior in the country, will lead No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) against Washington signee Michael Porter Jr. and No. 13 Nathan Hale (Seattle).

Porter is considered by some to be the No. 1 senior in the nation. Count his coach, former NBA star Brandon Roy, among those who see Porter as the nation’s best.

“He’s probably the best player in America,” Roy told The Oregonian. “I just tell him, ‘Mike, you set the tone for us.’ I don’t tell him that just in this tournament. It’s every game, he has to set the tone. He sets our defense, he sets our offense, and when he brings it defensively, we’re a much better team. When he’s attacking offensively, we’re a much better team.”

Nathan Hale, who defeated Garfield (Seattle) 87-64 in the semifinal, will get its toughest test of the season in Sierra Canyon.

The Trailblazers had some trouble with Gonzaga College Prep (Washington D.C.) in the semis, winning 85-81 behind UCLA signee Cody Riley’s 32 points. Bagley finished with 30.