Michigan basketball nets commit from East English Village's DeJulius

Michigan basketball landed its first 2018 commitment tonight when East English Village guard David DeJulius committed tonight.

The 2018 guard announced his pledge on Twitter.

Blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to The University of Michigan!!! #GOBLUE💙💛💙💛 https://t.co/gx7EsKOd4m —

David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) December 22, 2016

A three-star guard, DeJulius is ranked as the No. 32 point guard in the class.He just received a visit from U-M coach John Beilein and his offer on Saturday. He was ranked as the No. 21 player on the Free Press’ preseason Top 100 players list.

He previously attended Detroit Edison and now is playing at East English which is a Class A school.

His breakout 46-point game against Macomb Dakota came with Beilein watching him.

Contact Mark Snyder: msnyder@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark__snyder.

Download our Wolverines Xtra app for free on Apple and Android devices!