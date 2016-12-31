Menu

Mike Miller Classic: No. 1 LaLumiere (Ind.) rolls to victory

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), the top-ranked team in the Super 25, made their journey to South Dakota a successful one with an 88-43 victory against Aberdeen Central in the Mike Miller Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Lakers jumped out to a 16-2 lead and led 51-8 on the way to a 58-17 halftime edge.

Brian Bowen led LaLu with 21 points. Jordan Poole had 19, Jaren Jackson Jr., Isaiah Coleman-Lands and Jacob Epperson each had 10.

La Lumiere hosts Villa Angela-St. Joseph next week before traveling to faec Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

 

