Mistakes costly for Vikings in Diamond State loss

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth had narrowed Monsignor Scanlan’s sizeable lead to a single point in the final three minutes of the third quarter of Thursday afternoon’s Saint Francis Healthcare Cup losers’ bracket game, but mistakes proved costly for the Vikings in a 53-44 loss.

“The great thing about this tournament is getting great out-of-state teams to come in and this will only make us better,” Vikings head coach Dan Cooney said. “These teams play a different style of basketball and that will get us ready for league play and playing teams in Delaware.”

The Vikings (2-3) got off to a solid start, taking a 13-9 lead after the first quarter behind solid play from junior center Alexis Lee, freshman guard Sha’Nia Davis and senior forward Alanna Speaks, who combined for 11 of the Vikings’ 13 first quarter points.

Scanlan turned the tables in the second and third quarters, getting 13 points from Channell Williams and 12 from Kayla Morris to open up a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.

St. E closed the gap to 33-32 on a Dymond Collins free throw, but turnovers and costly shots helped Scanlan re-establish a comfortable 40-32 lead heading in the fourth quarter and the Vikings never recovered.

“The good teams we play, we need to correct our mistakes because we can’t get away with some of the bad passes and shots we’ve been getting away with against other teams,” Cooney explained. “It just jumped from one point to eight points because we allowed everything to get away from us and it was all mental mistakes.”

The coach is hopeful that starting with Friday’s losers bracket game against Cumberland Valley (Pa.), the Vikings will turn things around.

“I want them to go home and think about it because it a loss and we’re not here to lose,” he said. “We’ve got to turn around tomorrow at 9:30 and play a really good Cumberland Valley team to prepare us for the rest of the regular season. That’s what it’s about.”

Alexis Lee led St. Elizabeth with 15 points, while Alanna Speaks and Sha’Nia Davis added 10 and seven points respectively for the Vikings.