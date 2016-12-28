Monday’s Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here are stories and scores from boys and girls basketball in Southern Indiana on Dec. 27, 2016.
STORIES
Jeffersonville 94, Carroll Co. (Ky.) 61
Story: Throckmorton Tourney: Jeff Cruises past Carroll Co.
SCORES
BOYS
Borden 73, Providence Cristo Rey 50
Tournament:Throckmorton Memorial Tournament at Jeffersonville
First Round
Jeffersonville 94, Carroll Co. (Ky.) 61
Red Devils (5-2)
Bailey Falkenstein 25p, 5r, 3a; Gerrin Moore 10p, 3r, 3a; Mike Minton 9p, 2a; Jacob Jones 10p, 6a; Gabe Gallahar 11p; Cameron Northern 6p, 3r; Joe LaGrange 11p, 2a; Antonio Thompson 1p, 2r, 2a; Tre Coleman 5p, 8r; Drew Taylor 2p; Taj Sanders 4p
Panthers (4-6)
Evan McMahon 20p, 7r; Tyler Stewart 14p; Eli Yocum 10p, 3r; Braedyn Cole 7p; Davin Duncan 4p; Nate Walker 3p; Deaton Oak 2p; Bryce Butcher 1p
LaPorte 58, Lou. Southern 27
Northeastern 85, Fox Creek Christian (Ky.) 45
Danville 68, Henryville 61, 2OT
Indianapolis Scecina 79, New Washington 42
Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 69, Forest Park 56
Indianapolis Cathedral 68, Lou. Moore 60
Christian Academy 61, Morristown 54
North Daviess Classic
First Round
Barr-Reeve 63, S. Knox 52
Brownstown 106, Ev. Reitz 104, 4OT
N. Daviess 56, Rising Sun 43
Pike Central 66, Clay City 41
Noblesville Tournament
Crown Point 71, Columbus East 61
Columbus East 71, Chesterton 62
Tecumseh Classic
Rock Creek 67, Tecumseh 48
Hancock Co. (Ky.) 52, Rock Creek Academy 44
Edinburgh Tournament
First Round
Edinburgh 64, Christel House Academy 51
Hagerstown 63, Indpls Lutheran 61
Jac-Cen-Del 65, Medora 39
S. Decatur 57, Trinity Lutheran 50
Consolation
Indpls Lutheran 71, Medora 25
Trinity Lutheran 81, Christel House Academy 63
Semifinal
Hagerstown 49, Jac-Cen-Del 36
S. Decatur 63, Edinburgh 51
GIRLS
Crawford Co. 62, Henryville 41
Springs Valley 46, Perry Central 33
Shawe Memorial 52, Lanesville 48
Eastern Greene Tournament
South Knox 54, Clay City 48
Trinity Lutheran 60, Eastern Greene 39
Brownstown 42, Boonville 36
Paoli 36, Edgewood 20
Salem 40, Forest Park 24
Riverton Park 31, Owen Valley 28
Eastern Green 50, Clay City 40
South Knox 38, Trinity Lutheran 33
Owen Valley 39, Edgewood 32
Riverton Parke 44, Paoli 42
Forest Park 49, Boonville 46
Salem 34, Brownstown 21
