Monday’s Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here are stories and scores from boys and girls basketball in Southern Indiana on Dec. 27, 2016.

STORIES

Jeffersonville 94, Carroll Co. (Ky.) 61

Story: Throckmorton Tourney: Jeff Cruises past Carroll Co.

SCORES

BOYS

Borden 73, Providence Cristo Rey 50

Tournament:Throckmorton Memorial Tournament at Jeffersonville

First Round

Jeffersonville 94, Carroll Co. (Ky.) 61

Red Devils (5-2)

Bailey Falkenstein 25p, 5r, 3a; Gerrin Moore 10p, 3r, 3a; Mike Minton 9p, 2a; Jacob Jones 10p, 6a; Gabe Gallahar 11p; Cameron Northern 6p, 3r; Joe LaGrange 11p, 2a; Antonio Thompson 1p, 2r, 2a; Tre Coleman 5p, 8r; Drew Taylor 2p; Taj Sanders 4p

Panthers (4-6)

Evan McMahon 20p, 7r; Tyler Stewart 14p; Eli Yocum 10p, 3r; Braedyn Cole 7p; Davin Duncan 4p; Nate Walker 3p; Deaton Oak 2p; Bryce Butcher 1p

LaPorte 58, Lou. Southern 27

Northeastern 85, Fox Creek Christian (Ky.) 45

Danville 68, Henryville 61, 2OT

Indianapolis Scecina 79, New Washington 42

Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 69, Forest Park 56

Indianapolis Cathedral 68, Lou. Moore 60

Christian Academy 61, Morristown 54

North Daviess Classic

First Round

Barr-Reeve 63, S. Knox 52

Brownstown 106, Ev. Reitz 104, 4OT

N. Daviess 56, Rising Sun 43

Pike Central 66, Clay City 41

Noblesville Tournament

Crown Point 71, Columbus East 61

Columbus East 71, Chesterton 62

Tecumseh Classic

Rock Creek 67, Tecumseh 48

Hancock Co. (Ky.) 52, Rock Creek Academy 44

Edinburgh Tournament

First Round

Edinburgh 64, Christel House Academy 51

Hagerstown 63, Indpls Lutheran 61

Jac-Cen-Del 65, Medora 39

S. Decatur 57, Trinity Lutheran 50

Consolation

Indpls Lutheran 71, Medora 25

Trinity Lutheran 81, Christel House Academy 63

Semifinal

Hagerstown 49, Jac-Cen-Del 36

S. Decatur 63, Edinburgh 51

GIRLS

Crawford Co. 62, Henryville 41

Springs Valley 46, Perry Central 33

Shawe Memorial 52, Lanesville 48

Eastern Greene Tournament

South Knox 54, Clay City 48

Trinity Lutheran 60, Eastern Greene 39

Brownstown 42, Boonville 36

Paoli 36, Edgewood 20

Salem 40, Forest Park 24

Riverton Park 31, Owen Valley 28

Eastern Green 50, Clay City 40

South Knox 38, Trinity Lutheran 33

Owen Valley 39, Edgewood 32

Riverton Parke 44, Paoli 42

Forest Park 49, Boonville 46

Salem 34, Brownstown 21