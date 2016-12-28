Monday’s Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are scores and stats from boys and girls basketball games on Dec. 27, 2016.

STORIES

South Oldham’s boys basketball team, and Devin Young in particular, had a night to remember.

In the final game of the first day of action at the Mitchell Irvin Classic, Young went off for a career-high 40 points in a 110-67 rout of Shawnee. Young hit nine 3-pointers, one shy of Trent Bouvet’s school record, and was four points shy of Alex Taylor’s record of 44 points in a single game.

Perhaps more impressively, Young scored all 40 of his points in the first three quarters before he was rested for the final quarter. He also finished with seven assists.

“Our ball movement was really good,” South Oldham head coach Steve Simpson said. “Our guys were really focused on finding the open guy and Devin Young was really hot in the first half. Our guys did a good job finding him.”

—

Young though wasn’t the only player to have a phenomenal shooting night.

Playing in the Ashland Invitational Bullitt East’s Luke Ezell exploded for a career-high 42 points in the Chargers’ 96-57 win over Bracken Co. Ezell hit 10 of 11 from 3-point range, a school record.

“He is a great distributer and he does a fantastic job of running our team and getting people the ball in places where we score,” Bullitt East coach Jason Couch said. “In the first half we were a little flat and he took it on himself to take more shots. We’ve talked about him needing to take shots more and he was the guy who kept us in it. He got off to such a really hot start and once he kind of just got in that zone where he was real confident and they were trying to do a defensive job on some of the other guys and playing off (Ezell), he kept taking good shots and he had one of those nights where he couldn’t miss.”

Ezell came into the game averaging 12.6 points per game but averaged just above 26 percent from beyond the arc.

SCORES

BOYS

Mitchell Irvin Classic at South Oldham

FERN CREEK 82, KCD 50

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — The Tigers opened the Mitchell Irvin Classic at South Oldham High School in impressive fashion with a win over the Bearcats. Anthony Wales led the tigers with 20 points and three steals, and Chance Moore chipped in with 16 points and three rebounds. Solomon and Anthony Mathis each scored 19 points in the defeat for the Bearcats.

FERN CREEK (10-1)

Jaylen Howard 1p, 2r, 1a, 1s; Alvin Thomas 4p, 3r, 5a; Anthony Wales 20p, 2r, 2a, 3s; Daiquan Jones 8p, 4a, 2b; Clint Wickliffe 4p, 7r; Kyree Hawkins 6p, 2r, 1s; Chance Moore 16p, 3r, 1s; Tony Rogers 7p, 1r, 1a, 1b, 2s; Jordan Coleman 10p, 2r, 3a, 1b, 2s; Tone Wales 1p, 2a, 3s; Ethan Troutman 3p

KCD (3-5)

Solomon Mathis 19p; Anthony Mathis 19p; Hayden Kravs 2p; Grant Christianson 2p; Will Cox 3p; Brice Wilder 2p; Cedric Cosby 5p

DIXIE HEIGHTS 65,

NORTH OLDHAM 56, OT

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — The Colonels outlasted the Mustangs behind Cameron Thornsberry’s 19 point performance. Reed Bradford scored 17 points for the Colonels, who had four players finish in double-figure scoring. Jalen Henry tied for the game-high with 19 points for the Mustangs in the defeat.

DIXIE HEIGHTS (9-1)

Hunter Meyer 12p; Tyler Schreck 13p; Andrew Cox 6p; Cameron Thornsberry 19p; Reed Bradfield 17p; RJ Schweitzer 2p

NORTH OLDHAM (4-6)

Dylan Yates 8p; Zach Wheeler 16p; Jalen Henry 19p; Justin Rose 11p; Jeff McKellan 2p

SOUTH OLDHAM 110, SHAWNEE 67

CRESTWOOD, Ky.- Devin Young had an historic night as he scored a career-high 40 points, four points shy of school record held by Alex Foley, hitting nine of his team’s 15 3-point baskets. The Dragons remained undefeated (12-0) as they cruised by the Golden Eagles (0-12) whom have yet to record a victory. The Dragons led 71-36 at halftime and finished shooting 73 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc. Jo Griffin added 19 points and Dyllon Hoover had 11 points for the Dragons. The Golden Eagles were led by Amontay Mitchell who had 20 points.

SHAWNEE (0-10)

Rayshawn Tucker 4p; Cornell Barnett 2p; Nick Warf 10p; Dominik Powell 7p; James Neal 5p; Amontay Mitchell 20p; Dominik Powell 4p; Josh Cunningham 11p; Ronald Lewis 4p.

SOUTH OLDHAM (12-0)

Jo Griffin 19p; Devin Young 40p, 6r, 6a; Caleb Clark 2p; Sam Beard 2p; Peyton Hicks 11p; Dyllon Hoover 11p; Jake Vincent 3p; Devin Bishop 2p; Luke Morrison 8p; Aaron Franklin 9p; Colton Bowlden 1p; Noah Michel 2p.

Apollo Tournament at Owensboro, Ky.

OLDHAM CO. 67, BUTLER 55

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Colonel’s full court pressure caused the Bears’ fits as Oldham County won by double digits. Ishmail Jones scored 15 points and Jackson Gibson chipped in with 13 points, four assists and six steals, while Zach Larimore had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonels. Austin Wise and Devin Pendergrass each scored 10 points for the Bears in the defeat.

OLDHAM CO. (9-2)

Ishmail Jones 15p; Ryan Heelan 12p; Jackson Gibson 13p, 4a, 6s; Travis Henderson 4p; Zach Larimore 10p, 10r; Caleb Strunk 7p; Cameron Covany 4p; Nick Coleman 2p

BUTLER (8-3)

KelShawn Mozee 6p; Devin Pendergrass 10p; Maurice Tolley 2p; Austin Wise 10p; Michael Burns 5p; Soloman Dennix 7p; Ramar Brown 3p; Jaquay Wales 8p; Frank Bentley 2p; Michael Thompson 2p

City of Middletown Holiday Classic

EASTERN 67, BEECHWOOD 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Caleb Williams dominated with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks to help lead the Eagles (5-5) to a 67-48 victory against the Tigers (7-3) in the City of Middletown Holiday Classic. Trent Robinson added 11 points for the Eagles. The game stayed close until the Eagles had an explosive third quarter, outscoring the Tigers, 25-15.

BEECHWOOD (7-3)

Gannon Huff 9p, 2r, 1a; Mitchell Schilling 1p, 1s; Nick Jackman 8p; Ben Toebbe 22p, 3r, 2a, 1b; Owen Alcorn 8p, 9r, 1a, 1b, 1s.

EASTERN (5-5)

Sugar Wyche 12p, 1r, 4a, 1s; Jacob Robinson 2p, 5r, 4a; Jordan Lyons 6p, 4r, 1a; Braxton Johnson 3p, 1a; Trent Robinson 11p, 1r, 1s; Caleb Williams 19p, 8r, 3a, 2b; Javen Rushin 14p, 8r, 2a.

EASTERN 64, MEADE COUNTY 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Javen Rushin led the Eagles (5-5) with 26 points and seven rebounds as they defeated the Green Wave (8-4) in the opening round of the City of Middletown Holiday Classic. Rush shot 60 percent from the field and also hit four 3-pointers for the Eagles. His teammates Caleb Williams had 12 points and Sugar Wyche chipped in eight. The Green Wave were lead by James Baker with 21 points and Steven Benock with seven.

MEADE COUNTY (8-4)

Case Medley 3p; James Baker 21p; Dawson Gagel 2p; Matt Collard 2p; Aiden Matthews 2p; Steven Benock 7p; Noah Schwartz 6p; Dakota Clayton 2p; Will Crosier 2p; Chesney Weick 5p.

EASTERN (5-5)

Sugar Wyche 8p; Jacob Robinson 1p; Jordan Lyons 6p; Braxton Johnson 9p; Caleb Williams 12p; Javen Rushin 26p; Kahil Garmon 2p.

Henry Co. Invitational

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 74,

EAST JESSAMINE 65

New Castle, Ky.- Winning nine games in a row, the Centurions (10-2) continued their hot streak as they defeated the Jaguars (4-10) in the Henry Co. Invitational. Parker Jones led all scorers with 29 points eight rebounds followed by K.C. Purvis with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Centurions. Drew Cook led the Jaguars with 23 points and Deante Sanon added 14 points in a losing effort.

EAST JESSAMINE (4-10)

Drew Cook 23p; Christian Goen 4p; Yallen Woods 7p; Deante Sanon 14p; Jacob Bradshaw 9p; Cion Townsend 8p.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-2)

Milton Wright 17p; K.C. Purvis 20p,14r; Parker Jones 29p 8r; Hayden Paas 2p; Mike Woodard 6p.

COLLINS 58, PENDLETON CO. 55

NEW CASTLE, Ky. – The Titans (9-2) exploded in the first quarter with a 24-12 run against the Wildcats (5-6) and grabbed a 58-55 victory in the Henry County Invitational. The Titans led 38-30 at the half, but their lead faded when the Wildcats gained momentum and held the Titans 15-7 in the third quarter, tying the game at 45. Charlie Cochran led the Titans with 17 points and five rebounds, and Nick Fort had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. For the Wildcats was Dontaie Allen with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

PENDLETON CO. (5-6)

Jacob Yelton 3p, 3r, 3a; Mason Dennie 8p, 3r, 4a; Dontaie Allen 26p, 10r, 4a, 3b, 4s; Grant Walsh 7p, 4r, 1a; Clay Monroe 3p, 3r; Adam Antrobus 8p, 4r.

COLLINS (9-2)

Jacob Feltner 14p, 2a; Nick Fort 10p, 6r, 5a, 4s; Charlie Cochran 17p, 5r, 1a, 1b; Dominque Turner 13p, 6r, 2a, 1s; Kyle Perdue 2p, 1r, 1a; Nick Eades 2p, 1r, 1b, 1s.

Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament, at Jeffersonville, Ind.

PRP 69, 58 FOREST PARK (Ind.) 58

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.- With three players scoring double-digits, the Panthers (7-3) topped the Rangers (3-3), 69-58 led by BJ Robinson’s 19 points. The game was back and forth until a 15-7 third quarter run gave the Panthers control of the game. Malik Bunzy finished with 17 points and Trey HIll had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers. The Rangers were led by Trevor Zink with 23 points and Sam Englert added 12 points.

FOREST PARK (Ind.) (3-3)

Reid Steefe 3p; Garrison Trether 2p; Isaac Vebelhor 2p; Noah Fleck 3p; Trever Zink 23p; Sam Englert 12p; Collin Hochgesang 13p.

PRP (7-3)

BJ Robinson 19p, 8r; Malik Bunzy 17p; Gerold Gray Jr. 4p; Trey Hill 8p, 12r; Syncer Wilson 9p; Cashawn Beasley 5p; Darius Osbourne 3p,5r, 5b; Logan Hudson 4p.

Wes Unseld Classic at Seneca

BALLARD 83, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bruins (6-2) jumped out to a 22-9 lead and never looked back as they walloped the Blue Tornado, 83-64. Vonnie Patterson recorded a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds and Marshon Ford led the Bruins in scoring with 16 points while also collecting six rebounds. Blue Tornado freshman Micheal Laster scored a game-high 18 points in the defeat.

BALLARD (6-2)

Marshon Ford 16p, 6r; Dorion Tisby 10p; Antoine Darby 5p; Vonnie Patterson 15p, 13r; Tyrese Duncan 5p, 6a, 5s; Kereion Douglas 2p; Delonta Wimberly 11p; Orlando Higginbottom 6p; Tony Kose 3p; Lewis Richards 2p; Larrell Coleman 3p; Jackson Molsberger 3p; Alex Holley 2p

PADUCAH TILGHMAN (7-4)

Joe Workman 13p; Micheal Laster 18p; Maurice Cooper 4p; Rodriguez Thomas 10p; Jerome Reed 12p; Jordan Harmon 7p

SENECA 60, GRANT CO. 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Redhawks (2-8) got their second win of the season by upsetting the Braves (7-5), 60-49 in the Wes Unseld Classic at Seneca High School. Leading the Redhawks flock was Keyontez Leach with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Dayshawn Chaney added seven points, five assists, six rebounds and three steals. Finishing with 10 points for the Braves was Luke Dawalt.

GRANT CO. (7-5)

Aaron Hurley 6p; Conner McClure 8p; Ben Spratt 9p; Zach Tuggle 9p; Adkins 7p; Luke Dawalt 10p.

SENECA (2-8)

Timothy Gordon 8p, 4a, 5r, 3s; Phil Armstrong 15p, 2a, 1r; Dayshawn Chaney 7p, 5a, 2b, 6r, 3s; Robert Walker 2p, 2r; James Keelin 3p, 1a, 6r, 2s; Carl Parker 4p, 2a, 2b, 6r; Keyontez Leach 21p, 8r.

Ashland Invitational at Ashland, Ky.

BULLITT EAST 96, BRACKEN COUNTY 57

ASHLAND, Ky.- The Chargers (9-3) recorded a school record 19 three-pointers as they defeated the Polar Bears (5-5) in the Ashland Invitational. Luke Ezell had an historic night, as he made a career-high ten 3-pointers, scoring 42 points, and shooting 13 of 16 from the field. Grant Skaggs scored 15 points and Jared Osborne chipped in with 11 points as well for the Chargers. Austin Crawford led the Polar Bears with 27 points and scored 12 of those in the first quarter.

BRACKEN COUNTY (5-5)

Austin Crawford 27p; Griffin Applemon 3p; Calem Rigg 6p; Cad Fisher 2p; Cooper Engus 6p; Trey Deaton 13p.

BULLITT EAST (9-3)

Tyler Steinmetz 6p; Conner Green 5p; Derrick Donigan 8p; Grant Skaggs 15p; Jared Osborne 11p; Shawn Johnson 3p; Luke Ezell 42p’,Thomas Wishart 4p; MIchael Tandy 2p.

Scores from around the state:

Chesapeake, Ohio 49, Rose Hill Christian 34

Cov. Catholic 56, Pope John XXIII, N.J. 41

Gallatin Co. 64, Sarasota, Fla. 43

Garrard Co. 72, Leslie Co. 61

Hazard 62, Clay Co. 61

LaPorte, Ind. 58, Lou. Southern 37

Pineville 60, Middlesboro 58

Spencer Co. 68, Silver Grove 32

Apollo Classic

Apollo 63, Lou. Holy Cross 53

Cov. Holy Cross 60, Warren Central 58

Newport Central Catholic 48, Central Hardin 45

Oldham Co. 67, Lou. Butler 55

Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic

Lou. Trinity 76, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 57

Ashland Invitational Tournament

Lou. DeSales 71, Ashland Blazer 53

Simon Kenton 78, Russell 42

Carbondale, Ill. Tournament

Murphysboro, Ill. 60, McLean Co. 53

Cumberland Falls Tournament

Estill Co. 55, Barbourville 52, OT

Eldorado Tournament

Union Co. 81, Carrier Mills, Ill. 69

West Frankfort, Ill. 54, Union Co. 29

Gateway Holiday Classic

Lex. Christian 66, Madison Central 54

Lincoln Co. 69, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 45

Mason Co. 69, Boyle Co. 58

Montgomery Co. 68, Lewis Co. 63

Owensboro Catholic 64, Boyle Co. 54

Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic

Bell Co. 65, Ridgeview, Va. 52

Henry County Invitational

Shelby Co. 98, Johnson Central 92, 2OT

Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament

Harlan Co. 68, Lex. Tates Creek 44

Jeffersonville Tournament

First Round

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 68, Lou. Moore 60

Jeffersonville, Ind. 94, Carroll Co. 61

Northeastern, Ind. 85, Fox Creek 45

King of the Smokies

Ravenwood, Tenn. 64, Elliott Co. 57

Lake Cumberland Hoops Classic

Somerset 66, Spring Hill, Tenn. 38

Southwestern 81, Lou. Jeffersontown 57

Wayne Co. 72, Casey Co. 55

Middleton Holiday Classic

Bardstown 77, Lou. Central 61

Beechwood 59, Meade Co. 43

Mayfield 64, Lou. Central 56

Mayfield 66, Bardstown 61

Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational

Lincoln Charter, N.C. 63, University Heights 56

Rafferty’s Classic

Edmonson Co. 59, Clinton Co. 58

Ohio Co. 60, Barren Co. 49

Rock Holiday Classic

Lake Highland, Fla. 73, North Laurel 71

Sunshine Classic

Rowan Co. 43, Pikeville 41

Rowan Co. 71, McCracken County 63

Tecumseh Tournament

First Round

Hancock Co. 89, Bloomington Lighthouse, Ind. 27

Championship

Hancock Co. 52, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 44

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Fayette County, Ga. 66, South Laurel 59

George Rogers Clark 77, Breathitt Co. 46

Lex. Paul Dunbar 76, Russellville 67

Lou. DuPont Manual 64, Lex. Sayre 61

Muhlenberg County 81, West Jessamine 71

Paris 74, Lex. Henry Clay 67

Perry Co. Central 67, Graves Co. 49

Scott 72, Sheldon Clark 61

Wes Unseld Invitational

Calloway Co. 55, Caverna 49

North Hardin 68, Lex. Bryan Station 55

GIRLS

Cin. Walnut Hills, Ohio 67, Dixie Heights 34

Glasgow 54, Warren Central 47

Ludlow 46, Bellevue 31

Pike Co. Central 68, Prestonsburg 50

Bourbon County Holiday Tournament

Cov. Holy Cross 58, Anderson Co. 50

Walton-Verona 47, Whitley Co. 41

Braggin’ Rights Tournament

Campbell Co. 50, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 43

Chain Rock Classic

Lynn Camp 36, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 29

Middlesboro 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 29

Pineville 50, McCreary Central 37

Christmas at the Capital

Frankfort 42, Eminence 31

Menifee Co. 66, Lou. Brown 33

Model 48, McLean Co. 45

Williamstown 45, Paris 42

Citizens National Bank Classic

Collins 58, Lex. Tates Creek 45

Danville 69, Spencer Co. 54

Estill Co. 56, Harrison Co. 41

West Jessamine 67, Bell Co. 40

Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Fla.

Pikeville 56, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 42

Woodstock, Ga. 60, McCracken County 21

Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic

Johnson Central 69, Boyle Co. 65

Wayne Co. 61, Bracken Co. 35

Garrard County Lady Lions Classic

Lincoln Co. 62, Lexington Catholic 32

Madison Central 47, Garrard Co. 45

Madison Central 65, Lex. Christian 20

Woodford Co. 62, Rockcastle Co. 55

Gateway Holiday Classic

Lex. Paul Dunbar 59, Rowan Co. 48

Muhlenberg County 50, Montgomery Co. 41

Scott 62, Trimble Co. 51

Simon Kenton 66, Boyd Co. 45

Hart County Classic

Leslie Co. 61, Sheldon Clark 46

KSA Tournament, Fla.

North Marion, W.Va. 71, Harlan 62

Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic

Knott Co. Central 54, East Ridge 41

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Lou. Eastern 74, Somerset 59

Pulaski Co. 66, Knox Central 41

Ryle 50, Grayson Co. 36

Southwestern 76, Notre Dame 52

Mingua Beef Jerky Holiday Classic

Bourbon Co. 51, Powell Co. 34

Calloway Co. 54, Hopkins Co. Central 29

Lex. Bryan Station 75, Pendleton Co. 31

Pink and White Lady Classic

Mercer Co. 73, Miller, Mo. 26

Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Classic

Barren Co. 48, Russellville 27

Edmonson Co. 60, Bardstown 46

Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament

Beechwood 66, Dayton 52

Lloyd Memorial 49, Henry Co. 26

The Rock Holiday Classic

Lake Highland, Fla. 53, Grant Co. 34

Winterfest Shootout

Happy Valley, Tenn. 74, Lawrence Co. 39