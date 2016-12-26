Motivation Monday: Louisville signee Darius Perry dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday, we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) point guard Darius Perry, a Louisville signee.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Not wanting to let my family down. I want to be able to take care of them one day because they’ve sacrificed a lot to help me go after my dreams.

“I want to be able to pay that back one day, so I’m always thinking about that when I’m playing. I’m not just doing this for me.”

Here are the fruits of Darius Perry’s motivation.

