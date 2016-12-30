Mountain Pointe's Isaiah Pola-Mao not expected to announce his college during Under Armour game

Phoenix Mountain Pointe senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao won’t be playing in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game in Florida because he is nursing an injured shoulder suffered in the 6A state championship game in late November.

But the three-time All-Arizona football player said that he will be in attendance. He texted that he won’t be announcing his college choice during the game, which will be televised on ESPNU, beginning at 11 a.m.

Pola-Mao is one of four top-10 recruits in the state from azcentral sports’ 2017 class yet to commit.

He said late during the high school season he was planning visits to USC and Washington and possibly California and Utah.

COMMITS: Arizona high school football commitments class of 2017

Top-recruit Austin Jackson, an offensive lineman at Phoenix North Canyon, has yet to commit, along with No. 6 K.J. Jarrell of Scottsdale Saguaro and No. 8 Odua Isibor of Phoenix St. Mary’s.

Jackson, Jarrell and Isibor all are committed to playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. in San Antonio. That game will be televised on NBC.

Saguaro coach Jason Mohns is one of the coaches for the West.

No. 2-recruit Ryan Kelley of Chandler Basha will be playing quarterback in Sunday’s Under Armour game, which is being played in Orlando. He has committed to Arizona State.

Mesa Desert Ridge long snapper Adam Bay, a Wisconsin commit, also will play in Orlando.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at @azc_obert.