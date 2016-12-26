N.J. family sues Archdiocese, school so daughter can play on boys basketball team

NJ family suing archdiocese so their daughter can play hoops https://t.co/sb75kNNqU1 Kevin Kernan reports @nypost pic.twitter.com/7huyz15yWc — Sr: Sports (@Sr_SportsViews) December 23, 2016

A 12-year-old New Jersey girl and her family gone to the courts in the hopes that her seventh grade basketball career can continue.

As reported by the New York Post, the parents of Sydney Phillips, who attends St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, N.J., have filed a lawsuit against the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark and St. Theresa School to force the defendants to allow Phillips to play on the school’s seventh-grade boys team.

The reason for the Phillips family’s grievance with the Archdiocese and school is simple, they say: Phillips would rather play on a girls team, but the school canceled that team, then explicitly (and preemptively) denied the Phillips’ request to have Sydney play with the boys.

“This is not for money, we just want Sydney to be able to play basketball,’’ Scott Phillips, Sydney Phillips’ father, told The Post. “They said there was not enough interest (in a girls team) and that application forms were not returned on time, even though there was no return date on the forms and there were likely enough players to field a team.”

The family said it was told by the Office of Youth Ministry and school officials that girls plays with girls and boys with boys.

“I want to see the written rule that says a girl can’t play on a boys’ team and no one will provide me with the written rule, so that’s why we had to take it to the next step,” Scott Phillips said. “This isn’t about religion, it’s about a girl who wants to play basketball. The school offers co-ed basketball paid clinics. It’s OK for Sydney or any girl to play there with the boys.’’

The archdiocese’s attorney Christopher Westrick said in a response that “the plaintiff failed to timely turn in her required forms to play basketball … the plaintiff argues there is no rule that forbids her to play with boys, when the rules clearly provide for separate boys’ and girls’ divisions.’’

Westrick and the school principal declined to comment further to The Post.

The family has another connection to a prospective girls basketball team: Phillips’ mother Theresa had coached the team for the previous five seasons and hoped to coach again in 2016-17. Both are now sidelined, with their focus solely on getting Sydney Phillips back on the court, ideally for the St. Theresa’s boys team, where she is convinced she could play a starring role.

“I love basketball, and I just want to play for my school,’’ Sydney Phillips, who has been competing as part of the St. Theresa’s co-ed volleyball team while awaiting a Jan. 5 ruling on an injunction that would force St. Theresa’s to allow her to compete as part of the boys team, told The Post. “I’ve been playing since I was two years old. I like the rush of the game, the challenges of the game. There’s always something new.’’