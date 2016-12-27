N.J. hockey goalie uses mask to spread message of autism awareness

NHL and college goalies often use their masks to impart a message or tell a story. A high school goalie gets that opportunity less often. Eric McMahon from Howell (Farmingdale, N.J.) wanted to be an exception and had his mask painted with an inspiring message of “Fighting for Autism” with a fist.

He posted images of his mask on Twitter, drawing raves from his followers and the New Jersey hockey community. USA TODAY High School Sports asked McMahon about his message, its meaning and why he opted to have his mask painted to share it.

I can't say the whole story behind this mask because of twitter but come to a home game to check it out and ask me pic.twitter.com/W27BXjSvLt — Eric McMahon (@EricMcMahon25) December 24, 2016

“It all started when I found out my travel league offered a skate for kids with autism. They offered this primarily every Saturday. I tried going as much as I could based on game schedule and family obligations but it made me think. All goalies in the NHL paint their masks to look really awesome but they also tell a story. No matter what the story, warm, dark or whatever, it’s a story that means something to them.

“My school offers a program for autistic kids so I thought, let me get an artist on board and work something out to get a school-themed mask overpowered by autism awareness. I got clearance from the principal and me and the artist Gerry Lafreniere got to work getting this started as soon as possible.

“It shows all aspects of the school’s appearance surrounded by puzzle pieces and a big “Fighting for Autism” logo. I am set out to use this helmet for the rest of my career at my school then donate it to them to display after I graduate.

“All I wanted is to show and spread awareness of autism by using something many people can relate to and think is really awesome. What better way to do that than to show it through art. So many people can relate to it — not just hockey players, but anyone who looks at it because it’s truly a piece of art that helps raise awareness for wonderful people.”