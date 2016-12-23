New Albany pulls away from Bosse behind Langford's 34

​New Albany earned itself an early Christmas present Thursday night.

Behind 34 points from junior guard Romeo Langford, the Bulldogs (5-2) pulled away late for a 72-63 win over visiting Evansville Bosse (6-2), ranked No. 20 in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll. New Albany is now 8-1 versus Bosse dating back to 1998-99, Jim Shannon’s first season with the Bulldogs.

Langford netted 22 of his 34 points after halftime, including 15 in the third quarter on 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Senior guard Isaac Hibbard nailed all six of his free-throw attempts and added 20 points for the Bulldogs, who held off a 21-point, eight-rebound, four-assist showing from Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy. Hibbard’s strong second half, in addition to Langford’s performance, allowed New Albany to open up a comfortable lead.

“We got uncorked when Hibbard got going,” Shannon said. “Ro got going, too. He wasn’t out of the tracks real fast, either. But when Hibbard got going in the second half and gave us another somebody approaching 20, that kind of thing, I think it built the confidence in some other kids.”

After posting 13 of his 21 points in the first half, Lairy went 2-for-10 in the third and fourth quarters. As a team, Bosse turned the ball over 22 times.

“I thought Sean (East) did a nice job on Lairy (in the second half),” Shannon said. “The kid’s good. He’s the real deal. Sean wanted to guard him. I thought he did a good job. We switched Ro out on him a few times, put Savion Southers on him. We tried to mix it up a little bit just to wear him down, and I think we did.”

New Albany fell in a 5-0 hole to start before a Langford 3-pointer opened scoring for the Bulldogs with 6:38 left in the first quarter. Bosse opened shooting 4-for-4 from the field and took a 10-5 lead, but a pair of East free throws tied the score with under three minutes left. The visitors shot 6 of 9 in the first but coughed the ball up six times.

The Bulldogs took their first lead on a 3-pointer from Savion Southers to open the second quarter, and five consecutive free throws from Langford later extended the hosts’ lead to 27-21 with 3:32 showing. Lairy answered for the visitors, though, with a personal 8-2 run to tie it. The teams entered halftime knotted at 31-31. The second quarter featured four lead changes and three ties.

Bosse scored the third quarter’s first five points before Romeo answered with back-to-back 3-pointers – one a four-point play. A 3-pointer from Lairy extended the visitors’ lead back to five before Langford answered again with a long ball. A 4-0 run by the five-star guard gave New Albany a 52-47 lead entering the fourth. Langford said playing off the ball in the second half yielded more opportunities for him offensively.

“In the first half, we were setting a lot of ball screens, but that really wasn’t working because they were running two people to me,” Langford said. “In the second half, I was playing without the ball. A little bit more one-on-one without the ball opened up more room for driving lanes to the basket.

“First half, I was catching and waiting. … In the second half, I started catching and firing. That’s when they had to come out on me, and that’s how I was able to get by.”

Hibbard and Langford lifted New Albany to its first double-digit lead of the game – 63-53 – with 3:52 left, and the duo combined to hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal it. The Bulldogs have won two straight after dropping back-to-back games for the first time since 2014.

Prior to Thursday’s matchup, New Albany honored Langford, its new all-time leading scorer, with a commemorative basketball delivered by Chad Hunter, who Romeo surpassed on the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list. Shannon, who earned his 500th win in overtime against Carmel Tuesday, was also honored.

Up next for New Albany is a stint in the Hall of Fame Classic back at New Castle Fieldhouse on Dec. 30. The Bulldogs open with IBCA No. 16 Warsaw (5-2) at 12:45 p.m., with the winner meeting Class 4A No. 3 Logansport (6-0) or No. 8 Lawrence North (4-1) in the championship at 7:50 p.m.

“Warsaw is going to try to dictate tempo and keep it in the 40s, 50s at the most,” Shannon said. “So we’re going to try to speed that tempo up a little bit. Hopefully we come out victorious, then we have to get ready for who knows who – it could be Logan, it could be Lawrence North. Both teams present unique problems for us, matchup problems. … We have our work cut out for us. Two more, on the road, neutral court. And then Jeff at Jeff. And then it settles down a little bit after that.”

New Albany 72, Evansville Bosse 63

Bulldogs (5-2): Romeo Langford 34p, 5r, 3a; Isaac Hibbard 20p; Sean East 6p, 3a; Julien Hunter 2p, 4r; Blake Murphy 3p, 2r; Seth Short 4p; Savion Southers 3p

Bosse (6-2): Mekhi Lairy 21p, 8r, 4a; Javien Langley 11p, 8r; Kyrique Presley 8p; Nicely Tsiangueberi 8p, 6r; Jaiden Hunter 6p; Jaylin Chinn 5p; Romeo Parker 4p