New Albany routs Logansport in HOF Classic final

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – One childhood friend got the best of another Friday night in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game at New Castle Fieldhouse.

In the first-ever coaching matchup between New Albany’s Jim Shannon and Logansport’s Pat Skaggs – a pair of former teammates at Anderson High School in the late 1970s who grew up a street apart from one another – Shannon’s fourth-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) used a 17-0 second-half run to rout previously-unbeaten Logansport (8-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, 58-33.

“I said (to Skaggs), ‘This is not pleasant for me,’” Shannon said. “He said, ‘I understand that.’ But by the same token, he wanted to win and so did I. He loves his kids, I love mine. He’s got two sons playing for him – last thing he wanted to do was go out there and lose. We’re both trying to win the game. We forgot about the friendship during the game, did what we’re paid to do.”

Friday night’s win marks New Albany’s second Hall of Fame Classic championship in its fourth appearance, with the first coming in 2007. The Bulldogs are the sixth team to win the tournament multiple times. It’s the second title for Shannon, too.

“I’m just blessed to have talent,” Shannon said. “You have to have talent to get asked to come to this thing. There’s a lot of guys in this state that can coach but don’t have the talent that I do. I understand that. I think I’m just very blessed.”

Junior guard Romeo Langford — the tournament MVP — led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who played stout defense throughout. Logansport shot just 14 of 47 from the floor and 5 of 26 in the second half. Sophomore guard Derrick Stevenson got the start — his first — and limited Logansport’s Matt Jennings, who had 29 in an opening-round win over No. 8 Lawrence North, to 12 points on 15 shots. Stevenson finished with six points and nine rebounds.

“I knew he was pretty good by looking at the film and watching the game earlier (Friday),” Stevenson said. “I just listened to what the coaches told me to do, and I did it. It was fun. I got the opportunity to play, and just did what I had to do.”

Langford’s first bucket gave the Bulldogs their first lead with 5:37 showing in the first quarter, and five unanswered points from senior guard Isaac Hibbard later extended New Albany’s lead to 9-5 with 1:29 left in the opening period. A steal and layup from junior guard Sean East made it 11-7 after one quarter.

A floater from Langford extended the Bulldogs’ lead to start the second, but the Berries answered admirably. Jennings scored five unanswered to give Logansport its first lead since 2-0 at 15-14 with 6:05 left in the first half. East quickly answered with a 3-pointer, though, and New Albany went ahead 22-17 with 2:34 remaining behind a Romeo putback and four straight free throws from Hibbard. The Bulldogs, who shot 10 of 27 in the first half and just 1-for-12 from 3-point range, led 26-21 at the break. Logansport shot 9-for-21 through two.

The third quarter was the difference for New Albany, as the Bulldogs held the Berries scoreless all the while belting out a 15-0 run. Langford tallied 11 points in the period after posting nine on 12 shots in the first half, and Stevenson added the other four. New Albany led by as much as 28 in the fourth quarter, while the Berries managed just 12 points after halftime. Jennings nabbed only one bucket in the second half.

“Derrick just wouldn’t let Jennings touch it,” Shannon said, “and when he did touch it, he was on him pretty good. I told the guys, ‘To me, Derrick Stevenson was unbelievable today and should get as much credit as anybody for us winning these two games.’”

Joining Langford on the all-tournament team was East, who tallied 14 points and five assists in the Bulldogs’ win over Warsaw Friday afternoon. Up next for New Albany is a rivalry matchup at Jeffersonville (7-3) on Friday.

2016 City Securities Hall of Fame Classic

Championship

New Albany 58, Logansport 33

Bulldogs (7-2): Romeo Langford 20p,11r; Sean East 6p, 3a; Isaac Hibbard 11p, 6r; Julien Hunter 8p, 6r; Derrick Stevenson, 6p, 9r; Savion Southers 4p; Marcus McGee 3p

Berries (8-1): Matt Jennings 12p; Jalen Adaway 6p; Will Penny 5p; Jacob Cox 3p; Chase Fischer 3p; Tucker Platt 2p; Hunter DeHaven 2p

First round

New Albany 43, Warsaw 33

Bulldogs: Romeo Langford 14p, 8r; Sean East 14p, 5a; Isaac Hibbard 9p, 4; Julien Hunter 6p, 6r

Tigers: Kyle Mangas 13p; Jeremy David 4p, 7r; Asher Blum 9p; Ross Johnson 5p; Jaceb Burish 2p