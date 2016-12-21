New Syracuse lax commit Seth Thornton steamrolled a defender before rocket goal

"fogo" #TLNnation #derslax #sorrykid #sctop10 A video posted by Seth Thornton (@seth_thornton_23) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

Seth Thornton is a junior lacrosse star for Scarsdale High in suburban New York (he has also played for the school’s football team). He’s also a heck of an athlete with a powerful base, as one recent foe found out the hard way.

Competing in an indoor game in December, Thornton got the ball on the top left wing and completely trucked a defenseman charged with guarding him before popping a nice rocket from the corner that beat the opposing goalie.

That’s a pretty insane play for a budding junior who recently committed to Syracuse. It certainly reinforces just what Scarsdale has for the next two seasons … and what Syracuse has coming from the midfield role in a couple years.