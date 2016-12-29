NFL legend Eddie George pens letter to high school coach in tribute to importance of prep football

Eddie George is a College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL star, best known for winning the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State and his eight seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans, including a Super Bowl appearance. His name is still a byword for hard working, grafting running backs, and one need only glance at him today to know that he’s still committed to fitness and staying in shape. That commitment, as well as the life lessons that came with it, were born from George’s football career, largely his time at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.

Now George, a Russell Athletic brand ambassador, is paying homage to those roots, as well as the ones he put down in Columbus, as part of a Russell Athletic campaign titled Dear Seniors that kicked off during the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl on Monday. George’s letters were released in conjunction with advertisements that ran during the game that included both letters from an Indiana football coach to his seniors and a senior reaching out to his own coach.

As for George’s letters, to both former Fork Union coach Micky Sullivan and longtime Ohio State coach John Cooper, they’re both direct and full of emotion, particularly in his missive to Sullivan.

Here’s an excerpt from George’s note to his high school coach:

You challenged me to hold myself accountable, to learn from my success and mistakes. When I felt down you lifted me up, when I was stubborn you pushed me in line and when I felt lost you gave me an identity. My coach, my mentor, my father figure — I am the man that you made. Thank you, I love you.

If that doesn’t at least catch your breath, well, you might not be spending enough time taking stock in the amount of time high school coaches sink into their charges. It’s also worth noting that George, who also penned a letter to himself as a high school senior, offered ‘I love you,’ only to Sullivan, who clearly remains a role model in his life.

The goal of the campaign is clearly to inspire a new generation of high school talent and soon-to-be college stars to take stock of their own journey and the people who helped them get there. Whether the different assets that were on display at the Russell Athletic Bowl between Miami and West Virginia achieve that goal is up to everyone who takes them in, but they certainly showcased how one former superstar was forged by his time in high school football.